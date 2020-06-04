Rundown Of Reyna's Abilities: All Skills Of The New Mexican Agent In Valorant

Riot Games also introduced a range of new content and features to Valorant after successfully launching the first-person shooter game on June 2. Apart from the Spike Rush and new map Ascent, developers have also added a new character in the game named Reyna.

Reyna is the first agent to be introduced since closed beta and the eleventh agent in the game. She’s one-woman-army from Mexico that features some excellent 1v5 clutching abilities. So, let us take a look at Reyna’s skills and abilities that every player can try out.

Valorant Reyna's skills and abilities

The Mexican agent has a purple theme overall and excels at trading kills. She has a total of four abilities.

Dismiss

Reyna can consume a Soul Orb and become intangible for a short period of time if her empress ability is active. This essentially means that Reyna won’t have any vulnerability to enemy attacks for a limited period, however, this will also prevent her from shooting back at her opponents. When the Mexican uses this ability, she levitates in a transparent purple silhouette.

Devour

As Reyna takes down opponents, they leave a Soul Orb near their dead bodies that lasts for about 3 seconds. When she consumes the Soul Orb, it allows quick healing and helps her regain her health. Once her HP is full, the healing power gets transformed into a health armour. And if her empress is still active, the ability gets cast automatically, wherein the agent wouldn’t need to take the soul orb.

Leer (Signature Ability)

Reyna equips an ethereal destructible eye. She can cast an orb that makes her enemies nearsighted if they look at her. The impact may last for a few seconds after it is thrown. However, if enemies can shoot and destroy the orb.

Empress (Ult Ability)

With the help of this ability, the Mexican enters into a frenzy which gives her a higher firing speed. It also increases her equipment and reload speed. If Reyna gets a kill, the duration of the ability also gets renewed. And if it is still active, then a Devour gets cast automatically on killing an enemy without consuming the orb. An active Empress also makes her invisible for a short period. This can be especially useful when you wish to catch an opponent off-guard by changing the location.

So, if you choose to try out this new legend, you should mainly focus on getting the most kills to be able to capitalize on her abilities. For when you manage to get the max kills, she will transform into one of the most powerful agents in the game.

Image credits: Valorant