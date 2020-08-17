Risk Of Rain 2 Tier List: A List Of All Items Based On Rarity

Risk of Rain 2 is a highly popular indie title developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. The video game has been available in early access for over a year and has finally hit full release on August 11. The third-person shooter game offers both a single-player and multiplayer experience, and features a vast number of items that give players special abilities and boosts. Every item in the game is identified by a certain colour and belongs to a particular tier, indicating its rarity:

Risk of Rain 2 items

Whites (Common items)

Greens (Uncommon items)

Reds (Legendary items)

Active Items

Risk of Rain 2 tier list

The items listed above are divided into different tiers where the higher ones are better (S>A>B>C>D).

Whites (Common items)

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier Lens Maker's Glasses Soldier's Syringe Stun Grenade Monster Tooth Bundle of Fireworks Tri-Tip Dagger Tougher Times Cautious Slug Paul's Goat Hoof Backup Magazine Personal Shield Generator Gasoline Warbanner Sticky Bomb Crowbar Energy Drink Armour Piercing Rounds Bustling Fungus Rusted Key Medkit

Greens (Uncommon items)

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier AtG Missile Mk.1 Hopoo Feather Ukulele Red Whip Rose Buckler Will-o'-the-Wisp Predatory Instincts Old War Stealth Kit Bandolier Leeching Seed Harvester's Scythe Berzerker's Pauldron Chronobauble Infusion Fuel Cell Runald's Band Wax Quail Kjaro's Band

Reds (Legendary items)

S tier A tier B tier C tier Brilliant Behemoth Ceremonial Dagger N'Kuhana's Opinion Happiest Mask Unstable Tesla Coil Alien Head Frost Relic H3AD ST v2 Dio's Best Friend Soulbound Catalyst 57 Leaf Clover Sentient Meat Hook Rejuvenation Rack Hardlight Afterburner Brainstalks Wake of Vultures

Active Items

S tier A tier B tier C tier Disposable Missile Launcher Foreign Fruit Royal Capacitor The Crowdfunder Ocular HUD The Back-Up Gnarled Woodsprite Preon Accumulator Milky Chrysalis Radar Scanner Primordial Cube

Risk of Rain 2 is a sequel to the original Risk of Rain which released in 2013. The game is now available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store