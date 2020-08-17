Risk Of Rain 2 Tier List: A List Of All Items Based On Rarity

Risk of Rain 2 is a highly popular indie title developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. The video game has been available in early access for over a year and has finally hit full release on August 11. The third-person shooter game offers both a single-player and multiplayer experience, and features a vast number of items that give players special abilities and boosts. Every item in the game is identified by a certain colour and belongs to a particular tier, indicating its rarity:
Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes: New Update Addresses Issues Related To Stability And Outfits
The items listed above are divided into different tiers where the higher ones are better (S>A>B>C>D).
|S tier
|A tier
|B tier
|C tier
|D tier
|
Lens Maker's Glasses
|Soldier's Syringe
|Stun Grenade
|Monster Tooth
|
Bundle of Fireworks
|
Tri-Tip Dagger
|Tougher Times
|Cautious Slug
|Paul's Goat Hoof
|
Backup Magazine
|Personal Shield Generator
|Gasoline
|Warbanner
|
Sticky Bomb
|Crowbar
|Energy Drink
|
Armour Piercing Rounds
|Bustling Fungus
|Rusted Key
|
Medkit
Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Free Fire And Get Rid Of Unwanted Lags?
|S tier
|A tier
|B tier
|C tier
|D tier
|
AtG Missile Mk.1
|Hopoo Feather
|Ukulele
|Red Whip
|
Rose Buckler
|
Will-o'-the-Wisp
|Predatory Instincts
|Old War Stealth Kit
|Bandolier
|
Leeching Seed
|Harvester's Scythe
|Berzerker's Pauldron
|Chronobauble
|
Infusion
|Fuel Cell
|Runald's Band
|Wax Quail
|
Kjaro's Band
Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Hint At the Return Of Limited Time Mode; Season 4 Could Include Marvel Hero
|S tier
|A tier
|B tier
|C tier
|
Brilliant Behemoth
|Ceremonial Dagger
|N'Kuhana's Opinion
|Happiest Mask
|
Unstable Tesla Coil
|Alien Head
|Frost Relic
|H3AD ST v2
|
Dio's Best Friend
|Soulbound Catalyst
|57 Leaf Clover
|Sentient Meat Hook
|
Rejuvenation Rack
|Hardlight Afterburner
|Brainstalks
|Wake of Vultures
|S tier
|A tier
|B tier
|C tier
|
Disposable Missile Launcher
|Foreign Fruit
|Royal Capacitor
|
The Crowdfunder
|
Ocular HUD
|The Back-Up
|Gnarled Woodsprite
|
Preon Accumulator
|Milky Chrysalis
|Radar Scanner
|
Primordial Cube
Risk of Rain 2 is a sequel to the original Risk of Rain which released in 2013. The game is now available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
Also Read | PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Available On Beta: How To Download Beta Update?
Image credits: Steam Powered Store