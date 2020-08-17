Last Updated:

Risk Of Rain 2 Tier List: A List Of All Items Based On Rarity

Risk of Rain 2 is finally available for all players and features a horde of items to choose from. Continue reading for complete Risk of Rain 2 tier list.

Risk of Rain 2 tier list

Risk of Rain 2 is a highly popular indie title developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. The video game has been available in early access for over a year and has finally hit full release on August 11. The third-person shooter game offers both a single-player and multiplayer experience, and features a vast number of items that give players special abilities and boosts. Every item in the game is identified by a certain colour and belongs to a particular tier, indicating its rarity:

Risk of Rain 2 items

  • Whites (Common items)
  • Greens (Uncommon items)
  • Reds (Legendary items)
  • Active Items

Risk of Rain 2 tier list

The items listed above are divided into different tiers where the higher ones are better (S>A>B>C>D).

Whites (Common items)

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier

Lens Maker's Glasses

 Soldier's Syringe Stun Grenade Monster Tooth

Bundle of Fireworks

Tri-Tip Dagger

 Tougher Times Cautious Slug Paul's Goat Hoof  

Backup Magazine

 Personal Shield Generator Gasoline Warbanner  

Sticky Bomb

 Crowbar   Energy Drink  

Armour Piercing Rounds

 Bustling Fungus   Rusted Key  
 

Medkit

      

Greens (Uncommon items)

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier

AtG Missile Mk.1

 Hopoo Feather Ukulele Red Whip

Rose Buckler

Will-o'-the-Wisp

 Predatory Instincts Old War Stealth Kit Bandolier  

Leeching Seed

 Harvester's Scythe Berzerker's Pauldron Chronobauble  

Infusion

 Fuel Cell Runald's Band Wax Quail  
 

Kjaro's Band

      

Reds (Legendary items)

S tier A tier B tier C tier

Brilliant Behemoth

 Ceremonial Dagger N'Kuhana's Opinion Happiest Mask

Unstable Tesla Coil

 Alien Head Frost Relic H3AD ST v2

Dio's Best Friend

 Soulbound Catalyst 57 Leaf Clover Sentient Meat Hook

Rejuvenation Rack

 Hardlight Afterburner Brainstalks Wake of Vultures

Active Items

S tier A tier B tier C tier

Disposable Missile Launcher

 Foreign Fruit Royal Capacitor

The Crowdfunder

Ocular HUD

 The Back-Up Gnarled Woodsprite  

Preon Accumulator

 Milky Chrysalis Radar Scanner  
 

Primordial Cube

    

Risk of Rain 2 is a sequel to the original Risk of Rain which released in 2013. The game is now available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

