How To Increase FPS In Free Fire And Get Rid Of Unwanted Lags?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale titles with a massive player base around the world. The game is available on both Android and iOS; however, it is graphically intensive. This may cause the video game to lag on certain low-end devices. Even if you own a high-end smartphone, you may still experience a lag due to the low FPS settings. Interestingly, there are certain Free Fire settings that you can tweak to increase the frames per second (FPS) and unlock a much smoother gameplay experience.

And while the game may still perform well at the default settings, increasing the framerate will significantly improve the overall performance. So, let’s take a quick look at how you can boost FPS in Free Fire.

How to Increase FPS on Free Fire

Here are the simple steps to increase FPS on Free Fire:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire lobby and head over to the game lobby

Step 2: Click on the ‘Settings’ button which is located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: From the settings tab on the left, select ‘Basic’.

Step 4: Under the ‘Graphics’ section, check the ‘Ultra’ mode and set the framerate to 'High FPS'.

Enabling high performance on your phone will make the gameplay much smoother, but it will also increase battery usage. However, it is worth noting that the above settings will only work on high-end devices. If you own a lower-end device, chances are that it won’t have the required hardware to run the game at ultra setting.

In this case, you can set the ‘Graphics’ to ‘Smooth’ and check ‘High FPS’. This will likely prevent the constant lags that you may be experiencing. If you are still facing lags, you can also try out Game Booster Android app that allows users to boost the device performance by optimizing it for gaming. You can use this app to optimize the memory for other games as well. If you wish to download the app, you can find it at the link here.

