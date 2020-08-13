PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Available On Beta: How To Download Beta Update?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games within the mobile gaming community. The game has introduced a range of exciting features and over the past few months. One of the latest additions is the Erangel 2.0 which is finally available in PUBG Mobile beta 1.0. The update also brings a bunch of other interesting features, however, the Erangel 2.0 map is one of the major highlights of the latest beta.

Erangel 2.0, which was first announced on the PUBG’s official Discord server, features a number of design changes along with improved graphics and some building adjustments. Additionally, developers have also made a few adjustments to huge resource points which include the likes of Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison and other play zones. The new map will also offer new map trenches such as abandoned tanks, added trenches, and wooden barricades. Fans will also get to see some changes with the building structure.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 download

To experience the new PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0, you will need to download the latest game beta. Tencent Games doesn't offer its native beta program on the Google Play Store or App Store. To participate in the latest beta program, users are required to visit the PUBG Mobile Beta program at the link here and fill out the form.

If you have already registered for the beta test and selected by Tencent, you should be able to download the game directly through the website. PUBG Mobile sends email notifications to players who are selected for the beta program. If you aren't selected for the beta test, you can still download the beta version from several online sources, although it is not advised as it may contain malware. However, if you have downloaded the latest PUBG Mobile beta, here's how you can access Erangel 2.0 in PUBG Mobile beta:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile beta on your device

Step 2: Log in using the guest account and visit the game lobby area.

Step 3: Click on Erangel 2.0 from the map selection menu.

Hit the start button and wait until the game finds a suitable server for you.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile