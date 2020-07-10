What Is Code For Gate A, Gate B And Gate C In Fortnite's Ritual Creative Hub?

A latest Ritual Creative Hub has been created in Fortnite. This latest hub comes with some new things for players to find and locate. One of those things introduced in Fortnite recently is to unlock gates and figuring out the codes for Gate A, B and C. Read below to know about the codes to unlock the gates.

Start Mission

Head to the desk which will be taking the Matchmaking test. It will have a paper which states 'Register Here' which can be interacted with. Once registered, it will put the players in a secret room. Players can then activate the mission by clicking the button right in front of them.

Gate A code

After activating the mission, players will be led directly to the front panel on the side of Gate A. Interact with the gate and put in the creative code in order to enter inside. The code is - 4807-6308-0603. Change the destinations of the creative portal and enter the code in. Players will then have to wait till the map loads up. Once done, they enter the portal and check the data entry which gives them the for Gate A which is 383.

Image courtesy - Epic Games official website

Gate B code

Players then need to run back to the hub and head tot eh Gate B which will have another creative code for them. This code is - 4195-8908-3770. Enter into one of the portals of Gate B and wait for it to load. Once loaded, it will show the names of the levels, head inside and hit terminal which prompts the code for Gate B which is 857. Once the right code has been put, hit the button on the right of the door and it will open up.

Gate C code

Head back to the hub again and head down to the stairs into the lounge area to find Gate C. Hit the terminal option and it will prompt another creative code which is - 9687-5931-2618. Enter the portal and wait for it to load. Once loaded, put in the code for Gate C which is 246.

