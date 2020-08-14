How To Increase FPS In Roblox For A Smooth And Lag-free Gameplay?

Roblox is a highly popular online game creation platform that allows users to develop their own video games and share them with the community members on the platform. It also features a massive catalogue of video games across multiple categories that players can enjoy with their friends. However, if you are familiar with Roblox settings, you must be aware that the games you play are restricted to just 60 FPS which may cause lags on certain systems.

Roblox doesn’t feature an in-built option to increase the framerate in the game, but it does allow gamers to use third party framerate unlocker tools on the platform. The company also officially confirmed at the Roblox Developer Convention 2019 that it does not ban users for using any FPS unlocker tools, meaning its completely safe to use them. So, let’s take a look at how you can get higher frames per second on Roblox and get a smooth gameplay experience.

How to increase FPS in Roblox?

As mentioned earlier, Roblox does not come with built-in features to allow you to switch to higher framerate settings. This means that you will actually need to download a third-party tool. Here are the steps to download the program and to boost FPS in Roblox:

Step 1: Download the latest version of 'Roblox FPS Unlocker'. The tool is absolutely free and can be downloaded by clicking on the link here.

Once you are on the download page, you will be asked to choose between a 32-bit and 64-bit processor. If you aren’t sure, you can get the processor details by going to your computer’s ‘System Information’.

Step 2: The program will be downloaded in a zip file. Open the zip file and tap extract the files.

Step 3: Double click on the extracted file to run the installation.

Step 4: If your system doesn't allow you to complete the installation, click on 'More info' and tap 'Run anyway' to proceed.

Step 5: Now, go back to Roblox and launch a game. Once you are in the game, hit 'Shift+F5' to check your new FPS. You will see that your framerate is no longer capped at 60.

Image credits: Blss | YouTube