PS4 Update 8.00 Problems: Should You Really Update To Latest Firmware?

Sony has rolled out a new update for its PS4 which aims to bring an array of improvements to the gaming console. With the new PS4 update 8.00, console owners will observe changes to PlayStation's Messages and Party features. Apart from this, the company has also introduced some new pre-set avatars which users can easily display on their online profiles.

In addition, there is also an update to the Parental Controls feature, where Sony has clubbed ‘Viewing Content Created by other Players’ and ‘Communicating with Other Players’. As part of the feature, kids will now have an ability to send requests to their parents via email notification asking them to grant access to communications features for certain titles.

PS4 update 8.00 problems

The new PS4 update brings a horde of new features to the gaming console. However, it appears that the firmware also comes with a number of issues and bugs. Several PS4 owners have been taking to social networking websites like Twitter and Reddit to report the issues that they've encountered after updating the console. Here's a look at a few reports on Twitter:

Smh This new update For the Ps4 is terrible everytime I click on friends it takes forever. Fix this Sony, btw does anyone have a solution to fix this problem pic.twitter.com/pYOnSFbNcY — Caleb Escarcega (@CalebEscarcega) October 14, 2020

Has anyone else had a problem not being able to load friends since the new Ps4 8.00 update? — LazyDaysPlays (@Lazydays420) October 14, 2020

I update my PS4 and the following appears: Error WS-44369-6.

Each day a different error appears to me on that console. Fix it soon !!!! I don't pay PSN Plus to keep having this kind of problem. @AskPlayStation What is the solution??? pic.twitter.com/ddsHUQO5eg — Raphael M.Ricci (@TheDrago650) October 14, 2020

While a number of users are encountering an unknown error after updating the console, others are facing issues while loading their list of friends. A few users also reported that they are unable to boot up multiplayer game titles as the update had caused an issue with the PlayStation Plus membership. The PS4 Party Chat update is one of the biggest highlights of the latest firmware; however, not everyone seems to be liking the feature which essentially links Party with the Messages feature.

It is believed that this would be the last major firmware that Sony has released for the PS4 owners as the company is all set to launch its next-generation gaming console which comes out next month. This means that there won't be any more major updates arriving on the old PlayStation consoles. However, it is suggested that you wait for a fix from Sony's end before updating your console to the latest firmware to avoid the PS4 update issues.

Image credits: Sony