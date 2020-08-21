How To Mute Players In Roblox Without Having To Leave The Game?

Roblox is a highly popular online game creation platform where users can build their own video games and share them with community members. It offers a huge selection of games across various categories which can be played alone or with a group of friends. Roblox also offers a chat feature which can be used to communicate with your friends or other players that you’re playing the game with. And while it’s fun to have a little banter while playing online games, it can be annoying with certain strangers who constantly spam the chatbox with their every move in the game. Fortunately, Roblox offers a feature which allows you to mute such players and continue playing your favourite game undisturbed. So, let's check out how you can easily mute players in Roblox.

How to mute players in Roblox?

In Roblox, you can easily block certain users without even exiting the game. To mute a specific user, you simply need to enter the command “/mute [player name]” in the chatbox. Once the command is active, it will display a message, “Speaker [player name] has been muted.” This will block their spams from appearing in the chat log which is in the corner of the screen.

You should note that the chat option will only mute the user for those who have muted them, while the rest of the players will still be able to see their texts. It is also worth noting that the mute command will only stop the player’s texts from popping up in the chat log, and it will continue to flash in the player’s bubble chat. This means that you will still be able to see blobs of text take up a part of your screen if they continue to spam. If you wish to undo the above command, you need to type – “/unmute [player name]”.

Alternatively, you can also choose to ignore people on Roblox, which also performs the same action. To ignore a player, you need to type “/ignore [player name]”. To cease ignoring the player and disable the command, you need to type – “/unignore [player name]”.

Additionally, you can also block a Roblox user which will also prevent them from initiating any direct contact on the platform including private messages, chat messages, and even following you into games.

To block a user, you need to head over to their profile and tap the 'More' option which is right under their character thumbnail. Now, hit the 'Block user' button.

