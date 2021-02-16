Rocket League Update 1.93: Check Out The Rocket League 1.93 Patch Notes Here

Rocket League soared to popularity when Epic decided to make the game free-to-play for the players. In the game, players are supposed to play sports like football, ice hockey, and basketball with Rocket Boosted Cars. The game has amassed a massive player base and it has become one of the main games for esports competitions too. Rocket League constantly updates the game to provide new content for the and also to solve the bugs and issues faced by the game. Players want to learn more about the latest Rocket League Update 1.93.

Also read: How To Enable 2FA On Rocket League? Rocket League Update 1.93 Patch Notes

Also read: Rocket League Error 42, Version Mismatch, And Frequent Crashes: How To Fix Them?

Rocket League Update 1.93

The Rocket League 1.93 patch is live now. This new patch concentrates more on Two-Factor Authentication and Bug Fixes. The Rocket League 1.93 patch notes list out all the changes that have been made in the latest update. Check out the Rocket League 1.93 Patch notes below:

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Starting with v1.93, players that want to participate in player-to-player trading must have 2FA enabled on their Epic Games Account

Learn how to enable 2FA on your Epic Games Account here

Learn how to upgrade a platform account to a full Epic Games Account here

The first trade you execute after enabling 2FA may take longer than normal to process (about 30 seconds). Subsequent trades should process normally

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug preventing splitscreen players from matchmaking in Competitive Playlist

“Invite to party” option in Friends List now displays properly for all players

Fixed lighting on Forbidden Temple

Removed animations added to the Playlist Menu in the last update

Fixed a bug causing the ball to turn invisible in Spectator Mode when using Fly Cam

Rocket League 1.93 Patch

The latest Rocket League update brings Two-Factor Authentication to the game. Players can learn how to enable this authentication method. They will also learn how to upgrade to a full Epic Account. When players are trying to participate in player-to-player training, they need to have this authentication enabled on their Epic account for the feature to work.

They have also worked on some bugs that were affecting the smooth functioning of the game. There was a bug that was not listing all the player’s friends in the invite to party option, They have also fixed the lighting for a specific arena. They have also removed some animations in the playlist menu. The ball was turning invisible when the players were in Spectator mode and were using the fly cam, this issue has been fixed. They have also fixed a bug that was preventing split-screen players from matchmaking in the competitive playlist. These bug fixes and new updates will help bring a smooth gameplay experience for the Rocket League Players.

Also read: Pokemon Go Meditite: Know The Meditite Best Moveset, Meditite Evolution And Other Details

Also read: Genshin Impact Mora: Know All About Mora And Other Currencies In Genshin Impact