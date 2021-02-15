Genshin Impact Mora: Know All About Mora And Other Currencies In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an action-RPG game and one of the important parts of RPG games is buying and finding new items to upgrade the players. Most of the items can be found by either exploration or unlocking them during the player’s journey. One of the shortcuts is to directly buy them from in-game vendors. The items that players can buy can also be exclusive and special edition too. Some of the items can also be purchased through real-world money through in-game transactions. Many players want to learn the types of currency in the game.

Genshin Impact Mora

Genshin Impact Mora is the main currency used in-game. Mora is used for buying various items in the world of Genshin Impact. Mora in Genshin impact is a crucial aspect of the game, one of the loading tips of the game says, ''It's a catalyst of sorts, in that is a medium for physical transformation. That is why so many things can only be accomplished through the use of Mora". Mora is heavily used in Tevyat and is accepted by all sellers. No other currency stands in value against Mora. Players can earn a lot of Mora by completing any kind of activity in Genshin Impact. Mora in Genshin Impact the most common reward for most activities in the game.

Genshin Impact Primogems

Primogems are the premium currency of Genshin Impact. Primogems are used for the refilling of Original Resin, Intertwined Fate, or Acquainted Fate. Having Primogems in Genshin Impact really helps the player to level up their character faster and make some real strides in the progress of the game. Primogems can be obtained by purchasing the Monthly card or the Battle Pass for $5. The monthly Card provides the players with 3000 Primogems and the Battle Pass provides the player with 1480 Primogems. There are many ways to obtain Primogems without making in-app purchases. Here is a list of ways the player can obtain Primogems in the game:

Commissions

Spiral Abyss

Events

Quests

Adventure Handbook

Looting Chests

Genshin Impact Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.

