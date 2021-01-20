Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Game Secrets: A Complete Edition Is Here After A Decade

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game comes under the game genre of a side-scrolling mixed with a beat 'em up game. It was developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Chengdu and published by Ubisoft. The game is based on the Scott Pilgrim series of Oni Press graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Released for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 and now after 11 years, it's coming back on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more. Gamers all over the world will now be able to experience their beloved 2D arcade-style beat 'em up game which originally got its inspiration from the comic book series and movie.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World Game Secrets

The new Complete Edition is going to include the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and along with it there will be all the original DLCs - the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs. Scott Pilgrim vs the world secret levels consist of secret shops like the Wallace Mystery shop and more.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World Game Unlockables and Features

Choose your Favourite Characters and Fight Players can choose any one of their favourite players such as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills, Knives Chau, and more. Players can also level up their characters and also their unique abilities.

Team up with as many as 3 of your Friends Team up with 3 of your friends locally or online, combine your skills in battle or compete with them in awesome mini-games to see who ends up on top!

Fight and Defeat the League of Evil Exes Can you defeat Ramona's League of Evil Exes as you try to win her heart? Epic battles with Lucas Lee, Gideon Graves, and more await Scott Pilgrim and his friends.

Players have the option to Unlock Secrets and Different Modes Modes like Zombie hordes, Dodgeball, Battle Royale are just some of the many unlockables that the players will be able to experience through this Complete Edition.

A lot more content From competing in sub-space mini-games to listening awesome soundtracks, there is a lot of content to be enjoyed as the players go through the story of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.



Scott Pilgrim vs the World Game Secret Shop

A hidden or secret shop past the Shopping District is known as Wallace's Mystery Shop. To reach here, you will first need to go past the bus then head inside the underground tunnel. Now, here there will be a panel which will have a star on it. An entrance exists here which leads to the shop. Almost everything in this shop is too costly but it also has some of the biggest stat boosts in the entire game. Additionally, Tialoc’s Feast allows you to buy 1UPs and Ambrosia is the best to-go item in the game.

