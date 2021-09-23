Sea Of Thieves Season 4 Servers Are Back Online; Here's All Information About New Season

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@SeaOfThieves
Sea Of Thieves is one of the most popular action-adventure games developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios. The game is getting a lot of attention from gamers because of the release of its Sea Of Thieves Season 4. Sea of Thieves Update is supposed to go live on Thursday and it will only be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Sea of Thieves Season 4 release time has been set as 2:30 pm IST. The makers need to shut down their game servers for some time before making these changes to the game.
The Sea of Thieves servers are back online! Anyone eager to understand everything Sea of Thieves Season Four offers before putting a toe anywhere near the water can explore the full release notes here: https://t.co/uzYiie6lYp pic.twitter.com/evtcf3YU90— Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) September 23, 2021
Since then, the players have been trying to find some information about the Sea of Thieves downtime, to further enjoy all the new additions made to the game. Earlier, the makers had released an official Tweet warning the players that they will not be able to play the action-adventure for some time. The latest post from their account had confirmed that the servers are back online. The new update is also going to introduce new missions, challenges, rewards and locations to explore. All of these changes have been mentioned in the Sea of Thieves Season 4 Patch notes released on the game’s official website. Read
Dive into Sea of Thieves Season Four!— Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) September 23, 2021
🧜♀️ Siren Shrines & Treasuries
🏺 Coral Loot
🌊 Sunken Kingdom Commendations
📔 New Emissary Ledger Rewards
🍾 Coral Message in a Bottle Quests
💯 100 levels of rewards
🏴☠️ Pirate Emporium refresh
☠ And more: https://t.co/JUyq7XiBrC pic.twitter.com/QF8LcXvdra