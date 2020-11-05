Sea Of Thieves Stephen's Spoils: How To Visit The Seapost To Meet Merrick?

Sea of Thieves is one of the most popular pirate adventure games from Rare. The video game was released in 2018; however, it continues to get bigger with timely updates and new features. Developers have introduced a bunch of new content to the title over the past few months which clearly adds to its bursting-at-the-seams experience and allows players to hop on to new adventures. As part of an earlier update, fans have seen the return of Merrick who came back with a bunch of new things to offer. However, if you are looking to meet old man Merrick, you will need to visit a small island on the map called Stephen's Spoils. Now, you must be wondering how to find Stephen's Spoils in Sea of Thieves? Let's answer that.

Where is Stephen's Spoils in Sea of Thieves?

The Sea of Thieves Stephen's Spoils is one of the seaposts on the map. The seapost was originally added on the map as part of the Forsaken Shores update that also introduced a bunch of other seaposts on the map. The Sea of Thieves Stephen's Spoils is a very small island and it is likely that you will miss it. The place is located at the Ancient Isles at the L-15 / L-16 coordinates. So make sure that you head over to this exact point.

Once you reach the location, it won't be much difficult to locate Merrick. You just need to make your way towards the edge of the pier at the seapost and you should spot him. He's one of the best vendors out there who can also give you a number of promotions as you climb the ranks. Interestingly, you can also get your hands on the Killer Whale set of unique Hunter’s Call items on your visit. While you're there, Merrick will also talk about a number of his family members whom you can visit at other seaposts in the game.

Sea of Thieves is one of Microsoft's biggest exclusives which is available on the Xbox One and Windows PC platforms. The video will also be available on the Xbox Series X / S when it comes out later this month.

Image credits: Sea of Thieves