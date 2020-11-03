SSBU All Characters: Every Playable Character In Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most popular games in the Super Smash Bros. franchise. The crossover fighting game from Bandai Namco Studios is also among the best selling titles on the Nintendo Switch and it continues to draw new takers despite being released in 2018. The game features unique mechanics and offers a smooth gameplay experience to the fans. It also comes with a wide variety of stages along with a fun single-player campaign. However, one of the biggest highlights of the game is its huge roster of characters. Today, we take a look at all the characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

SSBU all characters list

Here's a look at all the characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate:

Mario

Peach

Daisy

Dark Pit

Zero Suit Samus

Jigglypuff

Samus

Link

Donkey Kong

Bowser

Pikachu

Wario

Snake

Dark Samus

Yoshi

Kirby

Fox

Ice Climbers

Sheik

Zelda

Dr. Mario

Pichu

Falco

Marth

Lucina

Luigi

Ness

Captain Falcon

Young Link

Ganondorf

Mewtwo

Roy

Chrom

Mr. Game and Watch

Meta Knight

Pit

Ike

Pokemon Trainer

Diddy Kong

Villager

Lucas

Richter

King K. Rool

Duck Hunt

Sonic

King Dedede

Olimar

Lucario

R.O.B.

Toon Link

Wolf

Mii Fighter

Palutena

PAC-MAN

Mega Man

Wii Fit Trainer

Rosalina

Little Mac

Greninja

Robin

Shulk

Bowser Jr.

Joker

Simon

Ryu

Ken

Cloud

Corrin

Piranha Plant

The Hero

Banjo and Kazooie

Bayonetta

Inkling

Terry Bogard

Byleth

Min Min

Steve

Ridley

Isabelle

Incineroar

The Super Smash Bros Ultimate has seen the return of every character that was seen in the earlier versions of the gaming series. Apart from the original characters, there were a few new additions, which makes it one of the most stacked rosters for a fighting game. The video game company had also added a bunch of new characters to the game after the launch to make things more interesting.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available on Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo eShop for $59.99. You can purchase and download the digital version of the game at the link here. The website also allows you to purchase the physical version of the video game through various retailers.

