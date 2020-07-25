Sodapoppin Twitch Ban Follows A Troll Apology Video From The Streamer

Popular Twitch streamer Sodapoppin recently got banned from the online game streaming service along with another streamer named Roflgator. Twitch doesn’t usually explain the reasons behind a user’s temporary or permanent ban from the service, however, the violation of its terms and community guidelines is mostly believed to be the cause.

Why was Sodapoppin banned from Twitch?

While the exact reason behind their suspension hasn’t been revealed, many believe that the ban had something to do with the Sodapoppin VRChat stream that involved some inappropriate sexual material. The video was streamed on July 17 and attracted over 10,000 viewers. According to reports, the video involved a number of in-game characters that were seen in revealing clothing such as lingerie. This seemingly violated the platform’s sexually explicit content guidelines, resulting in the Sodapoppin Twitch ban.

Sodapoppin apology statement

Sodapoppin has now released an apology video where he also details the possible reasons behind the suspension and what could have led to the outcome.

In the video, the streamer can be seen joking about his pursuit of female attention in the fifth month of lockdown. He also suggests that his VRChat perhaps had too much sexual content going on, all at the same time.

Twitch is one of the biggest online game streaming platforms which strongly values its community guidelines. The service seems to suspend a number of accounts every day which involves some of the most popular names in the gaming community and beyond. While the most recent suspension of Dr. Disrespect is still one of the most confusing ones, the platform has also banned the likes of Donald Trump.

For those unaware, Twitch’s Community Guidelines informs users that it allows some kind of in-game sexual content or nudity if only it is necessary to progress within a particular game. However, apart from this, it doesn’t expect its users to exceed this limit and it also prohibits users from engaging in any kind of simulated sexual activity or erotic roleplay. The community guidelines also state that the prohibition also applies to virtual reality.

