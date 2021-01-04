Sons Of The Forest System Requirements: What Configuration Your PC Must Have?

Sons of the Forest game is going to be released soon in 2021 from Endnight game. The game is a sequel to The forest game. Like its prequel, Sons of the Forest will also be a survival horror genre game.

In the previous game, the player used to play as Eric who has one mission, to find his lost son Timmy inside the dangerous place. In Sons of the Forest gameplay, players will reassume the role of Eric and will continue his journey.

The recent trailer gave a sneak-peek into sons of the forest gameplay. It is more exciting and intense. Endgame has improved the graphics to offer some realistic features in the game, The feral six-legged monsters are again in the game. But, this time her movements are swift and faster. The detailing and graphics have surely increased the sons of the forest size. So, players need to ensure that they have enough space free in their device before opting for sons of the forest download.

Are you interested in playing this game? Here are some details about the sons of the forest system requirements

Sons of the forest system requirements-

The minimum sons of the forest system requirements are,

CPU: 2.4 GHz Dual Core

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT or ATI Radeon HD 3850

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

The recommended sons of the forest pc requirements are

CPU: Quad-Core Processor

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Radeon HD 5850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

If you have a gaming laptop that fulfills all the recommended sons of the forest pc requirements, you can play the game on your laptop easily.

How to download this game?

Sons of the forest will be released in 2021. The sons of the forest download link will be available on the official website of endgame and steam after the game is released. After the game is released, you can easily download the game. Your device should have at least 5GB of free space to accommodate sons of the forest size.