Spider Man Miles Morales On PS5: When Does The New PlayStation Game Come Out?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is officially heading to Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 console. As part of the PS5 Future of Gaming event, Sony announced the sequel to PS4-exclusive Spider-Man as one of the launch titles for the PlayStation 5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next entry in the Spider-Man series that started with Marvel's Spider-Man back in 2018 when it arrived on the PS4. The first look of the upcoming game sequel was showed off with a teaser trailer.

Spider-Man Miles Morales release date on PS5

The Spider-Man Miles Morales teaser trailer saw Miles swing into action in his iconic suit, flying through the streets and protecting the citizens from all kinds of evil and danger. The video ended by revealing that the game will release during this year’s holiday season. This indicates that the video game will be releasing around the same time as the PS5.

Miles Morales was earlier part of developer Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man and was available as a playable character. He was seen in the game as a photographer, however, it was only at the end of the game where he was bitten by a radioactive spider, before gaining his superpowers and getting trained by Peter Parker. That’s what paved the way for this upcoming sequel.

The original Spider-Man game that came out years ago had been a massive hit for Insomniac Games, which happens to be a Sony-owned developer. The game has also been compared to the superhero video game series, Batman: Arkham Asylum. It also managed to become one of the all-time best-selling PS4 games with more than 13.2 million copies sold worldwide.

For those unaware, this series of Spider-Man games is not related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The company has rights to the Spider-Man character, which has also led to a number of issues with his role in Disney-owned MCU films.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the many PS5 games shown during the Sony gameplay event. If you missed the PS5 reveal event, you can watch the entire show right here:

Image credits: PlayStation