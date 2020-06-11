PS5 Reveal: What Will Be The Frame Rate On The Latest PlayStation Console?

The excitement surrounding the latest PS5 release has been constant amid fans. The PlayStation 5 is all set to release today and will put to rest many speculations and rumours around the specifications and capabilities of the latest console by Sony. Until now, almost every little detail about PS5 has been leaked to the internet and have given away much of the surprise the latest launch event would include today. While some crucial information about the console has been given away by Sony themselves in order to keep the excitement going.

Also read: PS5 Event Time In Singapore: Details About The Price and what to expect

PS5 will feature 120Hz frame rate

In recent times, game console manufacturers have focussed on providing users with a high-end experience with the support of higher frame rates and game resolution. As of now, it is rumoured that the latest Xbox Series X consoles will come with the support of running games at 120 frames per second at 8K resolution. It has now been speculated by various leaks that the latest PS5 will also feature 120 frames per second which will support 8K resolution.

Image courtesy - PlayStation official website

Also read: How much was the PS4 at launch and what will be the price of Sony PS5?

On the other hand, the latest PS5 reveal will also showcase other features. Sony had earlier revealed that the PlayStation 5 will house an AMD chip based on a third-generation Ryzen CPU. It will sport eight-cores of seven-nanometer Zen 2 microchip. Though the console will have the capability to run 8K games at 120 frames per second, it will require an equivalent television screen to match its performance.

Also read: PS5 event time in South Africa; At what time can the PS5 release be watched on June 11?

The latest Sony PS5 boasts an odd storage option of 825GB SSD which has been customised specifically for the latest console. The graphics are being backed by a custom design of Radeon's Navi line, which also comes with the support of ray-tracing. While these features of the latest console are enough to excite gaming enthusiasts, the latest PS5 will also be sporting a physical disc drive. Whereas, the console will also be able to play 4K Blu-Rays with ease. PS5 also comes equipped with support to run both 4K and 8K resolutions at 120 and 60 frames per second depending on the television it is connected with.

Also read: PS5 event time in US: How and where to watch the PS5 release?