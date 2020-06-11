PS5 Launch Event Live Stream: Here's How To Watch The PS5 Reveal Online

Sony's upcoming reveal event which has been called the Future of Gaming is finally set to take place this week. The event will officially reveal some of the game titles that will be available on much anticipated next-gen console. Over the past few years, the company has been differentiating its gaming console from that of its chief competitors by securing a bunch of titles exclusive to the platform.

The event will be hosted online and will look to give PlayStation fans a sense of both exclusive and non-exclusive games that will be available on their brand new system. In terms of the games that are expected to be featured at the event, that's more of a mystery at the moment. So, if you’re wondering how to watch the PS5 launch event live, here’s how you can do it.

PS5 launch event live stream

Sony initially planned the reveal event for last week, but it had to be delayed due to the nationwide protests after George Floyd's death. The PlayStation 5 games reveal event is now scheduled to live stream on June 11 at 1 PM PDT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST / 6 AM AEST. As of now, the only place announced to stream the PS5 reveal event is the company’s own website. Sony has been promoting the PlayStation site as the place fans should navigate to, in order to catch the live event. Here’ the link to the stream.

The PS5 Future of Gaming event will last for over an hour, as confirmed by Sony. The company will likely give fans a look at some PS5 gameplay in action. The games will be live-streamed at 1080p resolution, so they'll look better on the PS5 and 30 frames-per-second at launch, but the company has confirmed that a 4K footage will follow soon after.

The PlayStation 5 is slated to release later this year during the Holiday season, however, a number of mysteries still surround the console which includes the pricing, its design and more. The console is promised to be far more powerful than its predecessor and will be able to produce 8K visuals.

Image credits: Sony