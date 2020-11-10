SpiderMan PS4 Players Will Be Able To Resume Their Saved Games On PS5 Remastered Edition

Fans of the SpiderMan PS4 game were concerned that once they get the PS5 remastered version of the game, they'll have to restart the game from the scratch and lose all the progress they have made throughout their time playing the game. However, Insomniac Games, the developer company of the game, have now come forward and announced that players will be allowed to export their saved game to SpiderMan PS5 remastered edition.

Insomniac Games took to Twitter recently and shared - 'We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving'. Check out their Tweet below -

Insomniac Games' tweet

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

Insomniac Games had previously stated that the saved game would not transfer to SpiderMan Remastered PS5 edition. However, with the latest update announced by the developer, fans will be able to transfer data from PS4 to PS5 with regards to the SpiderMan game. The SpiderMan Remastered edition will be releasing on November 12, which is synonymous with the PS5 release date. The remastered edition of the game will feature a DLC titled 'The City That Never Sleeps'.

The remaster is also included in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Collection which will also be releasing on the launch day of PS5. This simply means that users who haven't played the original game can simply order the ultimate edition collection for the Miles Morales game and get their hands on the remastered SpiderMan game for the PS5.

Besides giving the comfort of transferring data from PS4 to PS5, the SpiderMan Remaster will also be introducing three new suits in the PS4 original game. The update has been scheduled to release sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday season, i.e somewhere around November 26, 2020.

However, an official release date for the update has not been made yet. But one interesting addition for players transferring data from PS4 to the PS5 will be the recast, Peter Parker, who has been altered from scratch for the new console.

