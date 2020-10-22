'Spiderman: Miles Morales' To Feature The First Hooded Suit In The Game Franchise

As Spiderman: Miles Morales is gearing up for release alongside the next-gen PS5, there have been a number of details which have been made public by developer Insomniac Games on Twitter. Since Spiderman: Miles Morales is based on the same Spider-Man universe built by Sony in the previous game, fans were aware that this iteration of the web-swinging superhero will also come with a number of suits which can be used in the game. However, the latest 'Crimson Cowl' Miles Morales suit introduced by the developer of the game left fans wondering how it will look while being in-game. Check out the new suits for Spider-Man: Miles Morales below -

Spider-Man: Miles Morales suit

Wondering about this new Spider-Man and his suits? Daily Bugle Now has you covered with this latest story. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/PTdMhGRQqq — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 21, 2020

Interestingly, the introduction of the suits was also done in a creative manner. The new suits were showcased to fans like an article from 'Daily Bugle Now', which is a made-up news agency which often targets Spider-Man and defames him in the comic books, films, and now, even the video game. However, this iteration of Daily Bugle did not bother throwing a shade at the new Spider-Man. The new suits introduced for Miles Morales are the 'Crimson Cowl Suit' and the 'T.R.A.C.K. Suit'. While the 'Crimson Cowl' look, as the name suggests, presents a hooded Spider-Man, the 'T.R.A.C.K. Suit', on the other hand, mixes up the colours to present a black, white, and red aesthetic Spider-Man.

The crimson cowl suit is basically Miles sporting a red and black jacket along with a hood over his staple suit. As of now, it has not been revealed how the suit will actually unlock in the game. However, it will be the very first time that Spider-Man will be seen wearing a cowl.

A few details about the T.R.A.C.K. Suit have been revealed to people waiting for the game to release soon. It is a base suit, having no additional powers, but just gives the character a different aesthetic altogether. The white-black-red suit will be made available to only those who pre-order the game. It is not sure whether players who do not pre-order the game will be able to get their hands on the T.R.A.C.K. Suit. Spiderman Miles Morales release date has been set along with the next-gen PS5 on November 12.

