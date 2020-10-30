PS5 Release Date Slip-up By Sony: Know More About The Next Gen Console Release Date

The PS5 release date for India has still not been revealed. But a recent slip up from Sony gave the fans an insight into when the next-generation console could be released. This information seems like a slip-up because the content was immediately removed from Sony’s official website. So let’s take a deep dive into PS5 release date for India.

PS5 Release Date India

Source: Playstation India

The PS5 release date for Indian was initially released by Sony through their website. The page has a cover image that stated November 19, 2020, to be the PS5 release date for India. Currently, the makers have removed that particular image. But we have managed to get the image just for you. The was also picked up by other popular new houses like IGN. Seeing the makers remove the PS5 release date from their official website could mean that it could totally be pushed ahead. Well, we all will just have to wait for the makers to make any announcements related to the PS5 release date for India. It is expected that the PS5 price in India could be â‚¹49,990 and â‚¹ 39,990 for the standard and digital editions respectively.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

More about PS5

There are no limits to where we'll go. We are all explorers. Watch the new #PS5 launch ad. https://t.co/ZYBG1JTG92 pic.twitter.com/MxOhVM3ZS6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

The PS5 is being released on November 12 for U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other one will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

Free PS5 Games: Exclusives:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Free PS5 Games from third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

