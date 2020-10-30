PS5 Release Date Slip-up By Sony: Know More About The Next Gen Console Release Date

Quick links:
The PS5 release date for India has still not been revealed. But a recent slip up from Sony gave the fans an insight into when the next-generation console could be released. This information seems like a slip-up because the content was immediately removed from Sony’s official website. So let’s take a deep dive into PS5 release date for India.
The PS5 release date for Indian was initially released by Sony through their website. The page has a cover image that stated November 19, 2020, to be the PS5 release date for India. Currently, the makers have removed that particular image. But we have managed to get the image just for you. The was also picked up by other popular new houses like IGN. Seeing the makers remove the PS5 release date from their official website could mean that it could totally be pushed ahead. Well, we all will just have to wait for the makers to make any announcements related to the PS5 release date for India. It is expected that the PS5 price in India could be â‚¹49,990 and â‚¹ 39,990 for the standard and digital editions respectively.
There are no limits to where we'll go. We are all explorers. Watch the new #PS5 launch ad. https://t.co/ZYBG1JTG92 pic.twitter.com/MxOhVM3ZS6— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020
The PS5 is being released on November 12 for U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other one will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.
