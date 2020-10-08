Star Wars Squadrons Character Customization: How It Works And How To Go About It

Star Wars: Squadrons is one of the hottest VR games right now that comes with an intriguing gameplay and excellent combat mechanics for a flight simulator. The competitive multiplayer game from Motive Studios was released just a week ago and has already garnered a massive worldwide following. The video game offers a single-player story campaign and also features a number of multiplayer game modes while allowing users to go head-to-head against the galaxy’s finest Starfighters. In addition, the game also comes with the cosmetic customization feature allowing users to completely change the overall appearance of both the New Republic and Imperial pilots, as well as the cockpit, and the ship.

Also Read | Is Star Wars Squadrons Crossplay? Can You Engage In VR Components Of Game?

Star Wars Squadrons character customization – How it works?

Players can only get the various cosmetic upgrades by playing the game as Squadrons doesn't really allow any kind of micro-transactions in-game. To unlock the different cosmetic items, you will have to earn Glory points by playing matches and completing the daily challenges and leveling up your career level.

You will unlock a few skins by completing the single-player campaign and the fleet-battle tutorials, while others can be earned by participating in the competitive seasons known as "Operations".

Also Read | Best Star Wars Squadrons Loadouts For X-Wing And TIE Starfighter

Star Wars Squadrons character customizations available

Players can make several changes to their character using the Customization panel. This includes Flight Suits, Emotes, Torso apparels, Helmets, Tops, Bottoms, Legwear, Gloves, Victory Poses, Voice styles and more.

Also Read | How To Drift In 'Star Wars Squadrons' To Complete 'Mission 3: Through Enemy Lines'?

How to customize your character in Star Wars Squadrons?

Customizing your character in Star Wars Squadrons is fairly simple. If you are interested in new items, you will actually need to spend the Glory points that you have accumulated. Next, you simply need to head over to the Customization panel where you will be prompted to make changes to either their New Republic or the Imperial pilot. Choose between the two options and click on ‘Customize Pilot’. Here, you can experiment with all sorts of customization options available.

Star Wars Squadrons was released on October 2, 2020, and is available across Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Windows PC platforms. The video game also supports cross-platform support, allowing users to team up with their friends on other gaming platforms.

Also Read | Is Star Wars Squadrons On PS4? What Are Different Multiplayer Game Modes?

Image credits: Star Wars Squadrons | Steam