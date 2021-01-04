StarCraft 2 System Requirements: What Features Are A Must For Your Device

Starcraft 2 is another science fiction video game from Blizzard Entertainment. The game is at present available for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X devices. This game is a sequel to the Starcraft gameplay. The Starcraft 2 gameplay focuses on the journey of a mercenary captain, Jim Raynor.

The game features the three groups of living creatures- the Terrans(humans), Protoss( technologically advanced species who have psionic powers), and Zerg(a superspecies of assimilated life forms).

The player needs to collect money and complete multiple assignments in the starcraft 2 gameplay. The game comes with exciting graphics, real-life strategic warfare, and intense gameplay.

If you are thinking about playing this game, here are the starcraft 2 system requirements. If your pc or laptop fulfills all these features, you can easily play the game.

Minimum starcraft 2 system requirements for windows-

OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+

Video graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT or ATI Radeon HD 2600 XT or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or advanced

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB available space

Resolution: 1024X768 minimum display resolution

These are just the minimum requirements. But, for an ideal gameplay experience, the recommended specifications are-

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD FX Series Processor or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon HD 7790 or

RAM: 4 GB

Available space: 30 GB HD space

Resolution: 1024X768 minimum display resolution

Those who have a mac device can also play the game after downloading it using the starcraft 2 download link. If you want to run the game on mac devices, the minimum starcraft 2 pc requirements are-

Operating system: OS X 10.12 (latest version)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640M or ATI Radeon HD 4670 or better

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB HD space

The recommended specifications or starcraft 2 pc requirements for mac devices are as follows-

Operating system: macOS 10.15 (latest version)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or higher

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 775M or AMD Radeon R9 M290X or advanced

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB available space

Resolution: 1024*768

For any kind of device, the storage space should be equal to or larger than starcraft 2 size to ensure the game does not become corrupted.

How to download this game?

You can find the starcraft 2 download link on their official website. You just need to click on the download link after payment. Your device must have 30GB space free to accommodate starcraft 2 size. After the download finishes, you can install the game by following the on-screen commands.