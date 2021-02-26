State Of Play 2021 Announcements: What Are The Games That Got Announced At This Event?

Sony's State of Play is an event where the company makes announcements about its latest products. The one that was held in October was about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and it provided details about its user interface and more. State of Play 2021 was held on February 25, Thursday, and the announcements were completely focused on the upcoming game titles. Continue reading to know State of Play 2021 summary.

State of Play 2021 Announcements and Summary

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade Announced for PS5 Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is going to be released on June 10, 2021, for PS5. Those who own the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free but will have to pay to obtain Intergrade.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released on PS5 and PS4 on August 24, 2021.

Returnal Deep Dive Returnal was first delayed to April 30, 2021, but the fans were able to see what to expect in this latest State of Play.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddworld: Soulstorm will be released on PS4 and PS5 on April 6, 2021. Furthermore, the PS5 version will be one of the PlayStation Plus games for April 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time's PS5 Version Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is being released on PS5 on March 12, 2021. This will have faster loading times, save transfers, 3D Audio Support, Adaptive Triggers and other DualSense features, and the game will be able to run at 4K/60 FPS.

Multiplayer Dodgeball Game Knockout City Knockout City was recently announced at the latest Nintendo Direct, and it got a new look at this State of Play. It will be released on PS4 on May 21 The cost will be $19.99 The game will also have backwards compatibility and will include some enhancements for PlayStation 5 players.

Absolver Developer Sloclap Reveals Sifu for PS4 and PS5 A brand new action game that will make use of the Kung Fu genre in which each time the player character dies, they will be revived slightly older, and more skilled.

Developer Heart Machine's Solar Ash Arrives on PS4 and PS5 in 2021 A third-person action-platformer game that features a massive scale and a focus on fluidity in movement.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach First Gameplay Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach will introduce the players to the Mega Pizza Plex

Deathloop Gets a New Look From Arkane Studios Arkane Studios has given Deathloop a very James Bond-style look. This will get released on PS5 and PC on May 21, 2021.



