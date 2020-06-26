Steam Summer Sale 2020 Deals: Best Games To Buy In The 2020 Sale

Steam is one of the biggest gaming platforms where players get to play their favourite games on PC. The gaming portal has an unimaginable list of PC games where they list out free games and premium games as well. Where players love the portal because of its extensive list of games, Steam Summer Sale leaves them in awe every year because they get a chance to buy exciting video games at reasonable prices. Are you all set for Steam Summer Sale 2020, as it is going to present you with tempting discounts for the games you always wanted to play.

When will the Steam Summer Sale deals begin?

The Steam Summer Sale deals have already begun and players have started buying their favourite games on the gaming portal. The sale will go on till July 9, 2020, at 10 am PDT / 10:30 pm IST / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST.

Steam Summer Sale details

This year's Steam summer sale lives up to its reputation as it presents its audience with a huge collection of much-awaited discounts. Interestingly, in 2020's sale, a user will be able to save an extra $5 off on any purchase of $30 or more. This seems like a strategy to compete with Epic Games Store's recurring $10 off coupons that were recently started. Many popular games such as Borderlands 3, Total War: Warhammer 2 and more are added in the list of Steam Summer Sale games.

Best Steam Summer Sale games

Borderlands 3 for 50% off and the sale price is $29.99 (original price $59.99)

for 50% off and the sale price is $29.99 (original price $59.99) Middle-Earth Shadow of War for 70% off and the sale price is $14.99

for 70% off and the sale price is $14.99 Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for 50% off and the sale price is $5.99 (original price $19.99)

for 50% off and the sale price is $5.99 (original price $19.99) Tabletop Simulator for 50% off and the sale price is $9.99 (original price $19.99)

for 50% off and the sale price is $9.99 (original price $19.99) Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition for more than 30% off and the sale price is $33.49 (original price $49.99)

for more than 30% off and the sale price is $33.49 (original price $49.99) A Plague Tale: Innocence for more than 60% off and the sale price is $15.29 (original price $44.99)

