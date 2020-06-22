How Many Chapters Are There In The Last Of Us 2? How Long Is It?

The Last Of Us 2 has been launched by Naughty Dogs and it has been gaining a lot of love. Set in the world of a pandemic, it is called to be a dark game of the dark time. There are several twists that you might have not seen coming, however, this is why the story has been an essential element for the gamers to enjoy this masterpiece. Many people belonging to the gaming community who have not started playing the game are wanting to know how many chapters are there in The Last Of Us 2 and how long is the game. If you are amongst these people, here is all you need to know

How many chapters are there in The Last Of Us 2?

The Last Of Us 2 is a great game that has many awe-inspiring elements throughout its chapters. It would take roughly 50+ hours for a player to finish the game including the Campaign, the Extras section and others. The Last Of Us 2 consists of 11 distinct chapters.

How long is The Last Of Us 2?

In comparison to the first part of the game which consisted of 12 chapters, The Last Of Us 2 has only 11 chapters. In the first part, players experienced complexities with each chapter containing various collectibles and missable items. The Last of Us Part II is structured a bit differently, and The Last Of Us 2 chapters include 11 parts which are divided into several 46 shorter chapters. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jackson

Prologue

Waking Up

The Overlook

Patrol

The Horde

The Chalet

Packing Up

Seattle Day 1

The Gate

Downtown

Eastbrook Elementary

Capitol Hill

Channel 13

The Tunnels

The Theatre

The Birthday Gift

Seattle Day 2

Hillcrest

Finding Strings

The Seraphites

St. Mary’s Hospital

Seattle Day 3

Road to the Aquarium

The Flooded City

Infiltration

The Park

Tracking Lesson

Seattle Day 1

The Stadium

On Foot

The Forward Base

The Aquarium

Hostile Territory

Winter Visit

The Forest

The Coast

Return to the Coast

Seattle Day 2

The Shortcut

The Descent

Ground Zero

Return to the Aquarium

Seattle Day 3

The Marina

The Island

The Escape

The Confrontation

The Farm

The Farm

Santa Barbara

2425 Constance

Pushing Inland

The Resort

The Beach

The Farm

Epilogue

