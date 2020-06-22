Last Updated:

How Many Chapters Are There In The Last Of Us 2? How Long Is It?

How many chapters are there in The Last Of Us 2? Here is everything you need to know about how many chapters are there, how long is it & a list of all chapters.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
how many chapters are there in the last of us 2

The Last Of Us 2 has been launched by Naughty Dogs and it has been gaining a lot of love. Set in the world of a pandemic, it is called to be a dark game of the dark time. There are several twists that you might have not seen coming, however, this is why the story has been an essential element for the gamers to enjoy this masterpiece. Many people belonging to the gaming community who have not started playing the game are wanting to know how many chapters are there in The Last Of Us 2 and how long is the game. If you are amongst these people, here is all you need to know

How many chapters are there in The Last Of Us 2?

The Last Of Us 2 is a great game that has many awe-inspiring elements throughout its chapters. It would take roughly 50+ hours for a player to finish the game including the Campaign, the Extras section and others. The Last Of Us 2 consists of 11 distinct chapters. 

Also Read | What happened to Dina in The Last of Us 2 and where did she go?

How long is The Last Of Us 2?

In comparison to the first part of the game which consisted of 12 chapters, The Last Of Us 2 has only 11 chapters. In the first part, players experienced complexities with each chapter containing various collectibles and missable items. The Last of Us Part II is structured a bit differently, and The Last Of Us 2 chapters include 11 parts which are divided into several 46 shorter chapters. SPOILERS AHEAD.

how many chapters are there in the last of us 2

Source ~ Screenshot from the game

Jackson

  • Prologue
  • Waking Up
  • The Overlook
  • Patrol
  • The Horde
  • The Chalet
  • Packing Up

Seattle Day 1

  • The Gate
  • Downtown
  • Eastbrook Elementary
  • Capitol Hill
  • Channel 13
  • The Tunnels
  • The Theatre
  • The Birthday Gift

Also Read | When and where do you get the bow in 'The Last of Us 2'? Detailed guide

Seattle Day 2

  • Hillcrest
  • Finding Strings
  • The Seraphites
  • St. Mary’s Hospital

Seattle Day 3

  • Road to the Aquarium
  • The Flooded City
  • Infiltration

The Park

  • Tracking Lesson

Seattle Day 1

  • The Stadium
  • On Foot
  • The Forward Base
  • The Aquarium
  • Hostile Territory
  • Winter Visit
  • The Forest
  • The Coast
  • Return to the Coast

Also Read | How Long Is The Last Of Us 2 Game? Know How Long It Takes To Beat TLOU2

Seattle Day 2

  • The Shortcut
  • The Descent
  • Ground Zero
  • Return to the Aquarium

Seattle Day 3

  • The Marina
  • The Island
  • The Escape
  • The Confrontation

The Farm

  • The Farm

Santa Barbara

  • 2425 Constance
  • Pushing Inland
  • The Resort
  • The Beach

The Farm

  • Epilogue

Also Read | Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last Of Us 2? Reason Revealed! SPOILERS

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all