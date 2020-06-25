How To Get More Kills In Warzone? List Of 20 Best Guns And The Only Strategy You Need

COD Warzone Season 4 is out, which has lit the fire inside every player belonging to this gaming community. This game is not only about surviving till the end but it is about honour and kills. The person who wins and gets the most kills is always honoured for their exceptional gameplay. The new season has brought new challenges yet the single-most challenge remains the same, to get more kills. With so many exciting things rolling up in the survival game, the question about "how to get more kills in Warzone?" always remains the same. So, if you are a fighter who loves to get more kills than anyone in a game rather than worrying about winning, here are five tips no one will tell you because you will kill them in a match.

How to get more kills in Warzone?

Use wheels

We all know that wheels are the easiest and the most effective things a player can use to get more kills easily. It takes time for many guns, especially low tier guns, and wheels can crash down an enemy in an instant. However, players who kill enemies with vehicles do not feel proud of the kills but, if you are greedy for kills, Wheels is what you need.

Aggressive Gameplay

Many players shy off pushing and only plan to camp to kill enemies only if they see them. There is no good and bad way of playing, but certainly, to get more kills a player needs to cover grounds, push more places and get going for kills. This means that you need to run to the places where you hear firing and kill people instead of camping and waiting for them. The idea is not about winning but it is about killing the maximum people in a single game. One more thing to keep in mind in aggressive gameplay is to have the best Warzone loadout and guns. Do not depend upon old tier guns and loadout.

Closing Maps

Once the map starts to close down, people who are outside of it start running to the newer circle. These players are already fighting the gas and it is your time to not lose calm and kill people. Once you stop fighting with the gas and focus on killing, you not only get more kills, but it becomes easier to kill others as they are confused and in a hurry to survive.

20 Best guns in Warzone

MGL-32 Grenade Launcher Grau 5.56 AX-50 HDR M4A1 M13 MP7 Fennec MP5 RPG-7 FAL CR-56 AMAX RAM-7 AUG MK2 Carbine .357 Crossbow Bruen MK9 PKM ORIGIN-12

