Super Mario Party Tier List: Check Out The Best Super Mario Party Characters

Super Mario Party was released in October of 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. This game brings back the iconic Mario Fun that players have been asking for.

This game provides a series of multiplayer game modes with 4v4 and 2v2 options that players can indulge in along with their family and friends. Super Mario Party also has an online game mode that players can partake in. For an online game, the players need to know the best characters to create their strategy and the Super Mario Party Tier List is the best place to check this information.

Super Mario Party Tier List

Super Mario Party has plenty of iconic characters that players can choose from. Super Mario Party Characters vary by stats and other unique abilities. Here are all the Super Mario Party Characters ranked for the tier list:

Donkey Kong

Bowser

Boo

Wario

Peach

Daisy

Dry Bones

Pom Pom

Mario

Luigi

Waluigi

Goomba

Bowser Jr.

Rosalina

Diddy Kong

Monty Mole

Shy Guy

Yoshi

Hammer Bro

Koopa

Super Mario Party Minigames

The game has been designed to be the multiplayer entry for the franchise. The game features multiplayer game modes for players to get into Super Mario Party along with their friends and family. Super Mario Party allows the players to race across the board, battling their family and friends for the most stars.

Players can either try out the board game mode or even go for the 2v2 grid-based matches. Super Mario Party also features an online mini-game mode for the first time in the history of this series. Super Mario Party provides the players with 80 minigames to try out. Check out the top Super Mario Party Mini-Games below:

Trike Harder

Race on a teeny-tiny trike and pedal like mad in a short race to the finish line!

Sizzling Stakes

Cook every surface of the cube! When a surface is fully cooked, the Joy-Con controller will rumble.

Slaparazzi

The more central your character is in the photo, the more points you get. Try to be the center of attention!

Bumper Brawl

Bump your rivals out of the area!

Fuzzy Flight School

Avoid the Fuzzies! If you hit three, you’re out!

Smash and Crab

Dodge the hammers to survive!

Super Mario Party is available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch for the price of $59.99 and the file size is 2.8GB

