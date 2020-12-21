AC Valhalla Cow Catcher Quest: Learn More About This New AC Valhalla Quest Here

AC Valhalla is ascending in popularity constantly. The game brings Norse mythology as a foundation to the campaign. It is an Action-RPG and comprises of decisions and impacts. AC Valhalla has a delightful battle framework that gives the player different battle styles to pick their own way of playing. The game additionally has plenty of missions with important prizes holding up toward the finish of each. There are a lot of secrets to open and places to investigate in AC Valhalla. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Cow Catcher Quest.

AC Valhalla Cow Catcher Quest

AC Valhalla has recently been acquainted with another seasonal update. This occasional update carries the celebration of Yule to AC Valhalla and an assortment of side exercises alongside it. Cow Catcher in AC Valhalla is one of the many side journeys that have added alongside Yule Brawl and Building a brewery.

When the player builds a cattle farm in their settlement, some of their cows will suddenly vanish. They need to discover these bovines, which is a simple undertaking as to the sum total of what areas have been set apart by journey markers, and if more awful comes to most exceedingly awful, the players can utilize raven sight to grab hold of the Cow Catcher Quest. In the wake of gathering and butchering all the cows, the players will get 140 Yule Tokens, which can be utilized to make limited-time buys.

AC Valhalla Yule Tokens

Yule Festival is the new seasonal content update by AC Valhalla. This Festival provides the players with new quests and interesting activities to complete such as Yule Brawl, Building a Cattle Farms, Building a Brewery, and more. Completing these activities will provide the players with Yule Tokens. They can use these Yule Tokens to make some unique limited-time purchases. Players can approach Norvid at the Yule festival to turn in their Yule Tokens for purchases. Check out all the purchases players can make with Yule Tokens below:

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Outfit – 60 tokens for every armor piece

Mōdraniht Tattoo Set – 20 Tokens for each body part

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Seax – 150 tokens

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Shield – 150 tokens

Traditional Yule Garland – 15 tokens

Sacrificial Altar – 15 tokens

Ritual Tree Ornaments – 15 tokens

Cozy Fire Pit – 15 tokens

Yule Beech Tree – 20 tokens

AC Valhalla is available for purchase on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

