Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out

Tekken is one of the most famous games in the business. The game has been available in the market since the times of the PlayStation 2 and has seen a humongous development from that point forward. Tekken 7 is one of the most played games in esports and players plan to accomplish proficiency in Tekken 7.

In a game like Tekken, characters play a really important role to increase the gameplay proficiency of the player. Players need to be well versed with character traits, moves, and specials to know how to attack and counter their opponent in the most ideal manner. Players have been asking how to unlock characters in Tekken 7.

How to unlock characters in Tekken 7?

Tekken 7 has a plethora of characters in their roster and these characters are some of the most iconic ones in the business. Tekken 7 provides the player with 36 characters initially; one more is received through the pre-order bonus and another one can be unlocked through the paid DLC. Apart from this, there is one character transformation and 1 character pallet swapped that can be unlocked in the game. Here’s how to unlock characters in Tekken 7:

Devil Kazuya

This is the only actually unlockable character in the game, the other characters are just different versions of already existing characters in the roster. This character can not be used from the start of the fight as it is a transformation. Players need to choose Kazuya Mishima and this character will transform into Devil Kazuya mid-match. To perform the transformation the players need to activate Devil Mode with the help of Kazuya’s rage art. This can be done by either holding R1 on the PS4 or RB on the Xbox One.

Eliza

The beautiful vampire queen. Eliza is a lethal character, but the only way for the players to get their hands on her is to receive the character through the pre-order bonus or purchase her within 30 days from the launch of the game. There is no other way to unlock Eliza in Tekken 7.

Violet

Violet is the character palette swap available in the game. This palette swap is for the character Lee Chaolan. To use this character the player will have to select Lee Chaolan as player two in the game. As this is a palette swap, only the color accents of the character are changed, all the other traits remain the same.

