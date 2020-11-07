Watch Dogs Legion Guide: How To Use Photo Mode In Watch Dogs Legion?

The games of today are known for their stunning graphics and detail and the developers have realized this development. They understand the worlds they have created look absolutely beautiful and elements of the world need to be captured by the players. For this reason, developers have started adding photo modes in their games, where players can capture stunning photos of them venturing into the artificial world created by the developer. Players wish to capture some really interesting in Watch Dogs Legion and they are asking how to use Photo Mode.

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Who Is Zero Day In Watch Dogs Legion?

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences

How to use Photo Mode in Watch Dogs Legion?

The world of Watch Dogs Legion is an amazing depiction of London, complimented with their own elements. The graphics, the level of detail to their textures, the world-building, and character creation are at their absolute best in this game and it's only natural for players to want to capture their moments in Watch Dogs Legion. Here’s how to access Photo mode in Watch Dogs Legion:

Whenever the player wants to capture a photo, they just need to bring up their ability wheel by holding the right arrow key on the D-pad.

In the ability, they need to select Spy Watch and then Photo Mode

Once they click on Photo mode the entire game will stand still for that photo

This will allow the players to place the frame of the photo exactly how they want to keep it

Watch Dogs Legion also provides a lot of filters and editing options for their Photo Mode

The Photo Mode can be brought up at any time, even during high-intensity situations so that player can capture the adrenaline-packed photo

Some of the gameplay photos that are captured and shared on social media are picked up by the game’s official handle and featured on it too. These photos need to be absolutely gorgeous to be featured on the official social media handles of the game.

Watch Dogs: Legion Max Team Size

This game has a very new and interesting approach to gaming. Players have never seen all characters from the open-world as playable characters. This feature is required for the players to help them build a team of agents that will help them overthrow the governing body of London. The game boasts a staggering amount of 9 million playable characters, which is mind-boggling.

Although there are 9 million playable characters in the game, there is a limit to how many recruits a player’s team comprises of. A player can recruit a max number of 45 recruits at any given time and no more than that. However the game has a permadeath mechanic wherein if a character dies, they are lost for the entirety of the game, so the players are in a constant struggle of rebuilding their team. Watch Dogs: Legion max team size stands at 45 recruits only.

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.05; Check Out The Patch Notes For This Version

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Source Code Allegedly Leaked; Read Details