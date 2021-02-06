TFT Darius Build: Here Is The Best Build For Darius In Season 11 Of TFT

Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler game developed and published by Riot Games. The game makes players compete online against 7 other opponents as they both build teams to be the last one standing and win the match. The game is available for iOS, Android, Macintosh operating systems and Microsoft Windows. Read on to know more about TFT build on Darius counters and team comp.

TFT Darius Build

Darius cost $1 and he is of Imperial Origin. This Imperial-class can synergize for Darius and uses the Decimate Ability along with having has 600 / 1080 / 2160 HP and can deal 25 / 45 / 90 Damage Per Second with a 1 Space Attack Range. The best decision would be to use Frozen Heart, Phantom Dancer, Dragon's Claw items among others.

For the Season 11, Darius ranks as an S-Tier pick for the Top Lane role. Currently, this champion has a Win Rate of 50.27% (Bad), Pick Rate of 4.06% (High), and a Ban Rate of 5.05% (High). Players can make use of Precision Runes along with an item build which makes Darius take damage like a tank. Finally, combine it with the Juggernaut playstyle and it will be of medium difficulty to play this champion.

Darius Statistics

Cost - $1

Health - 600 / 1080 / 2160

Mana - 100

DPS - 25 / 45 / 90

Damage - 50 / 90 / 180

Crit Chance - 25%

Attack Speed - 0.5

Attack Range - 1 Space

Magic Resist - 20

Armour - 40

Round Damage - 1 / 2 / 4

Darius Runes - The best Darius runes for Top Lane are Precision as the Primary and Resolve as a Secondary. Inside the Precision tree, the Best Keystone Rune that can be used is Conqueror.

Primary Precision Conqueror Triumph Legend: Alacrity Coup de Grace

Secondary Resolve Bone Plating Demolish

Third Attack Speed Armour Scaling Health



Players should choose their first ability for level 1 to be Q, and then they should start maxing out Q. After that, E should be levelled up which is followed by W. The Maxing Skill Order should go like this - Q › E › W

