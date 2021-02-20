TFT Patch Notes 11.4: What Are Major Changes In This Latest 11.4 Patch?

Two of the main changes in the latest TFT patch of 11.4 are first for the systems which received a few changes for different stages of Lucky Lanterns and Chosen. Another set of changes were seen in the traits of several champions. As for the League of Legends patch, the entire roster of champions received a lot of changes in their abilities. Cosmic Drive league of legends is one of such champions. Continue reading to know more.

TFT Patch notes for TFT 11.4 Update and LOL update

Systems Lucky Lanterns Rollin into Club 2, DJ Ox what ya up to? Loaded up with those dice, Dango life’s lookin nice. Target dummies all around, all these Lucky Lanterns astound. Edge cases swing games, but using em takes brains. So we’re keepin them around, for there’s fun times abound. Stage 3 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies Stage 4 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies Stage 4 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 3 Item Components Chosen Chosen Base Odds: 33%⇒50% Rolling Odds for Level 4: 60/40/0/0/0%⇒80/20/0/0/0% Chosen Bonus Spell Power: 30⇒15 Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 20⇒10 Chosen Bonus Mana Reduction: 25%⇒15% Chosen Bonus Health: 400⇒300 (The bonus 200 health baseline that Chosens receive just for being Chosen is not affected here)

Traits Assassin Crit Chance:10/30/55 ⇒ 10/30/50 Assassin Bonus Crit Damage:25/60/100 ⇒ 25/55/90 Brawler Health: 400/700/1000/1600⇒400/700/1000/1400 Brawler Attack Damage: 10/20/60/120⇒10/20/40/80 Cultist Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9): Bonus Magic Resist: 20⇒60 (100 total) Dragonsoul Blast Damage: 50% ⇒ 40% max Health Dragonsoul Spell Power and Attack Speed: 40/80/160% ⇒ 40/70/140% Divine True Damage & Damage Reduction: 35/45/55/65 ⇒ 25/40/55/70 Duelist Attack Speed: 15/25/40/60% ⇒ 12/20/35/60% Elderwood Armor and Magic Resist: 15/25/40⇒15/20/30 Elderwood Attack Damage and Spell Power: 5/10/20⇒5/10/15 Warlord Health: 250/500/850⇒250/400/700 Warlord Spell Power: 25/50/85⇒25/40/70



League of Legends Patch

AMUMU Base health increased. E base damage increased later. BASE STATS HEALTH 613 ⇒ 615 E - TANTRUM BASE DAMAGE 75/95/115/135/155 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175

BRAUM R cooldown decreased. R - GLACIAL FISSURE COOLDOWN 140/120/100 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

CAITLYN Base damage growth and attack speed growth increased.

BASE STATS DAMAGE GROWTH 3.3 ⇒ 3.8 ATTACK SPEED GROWTH 3.5% ⇒ 4%

CAMILLE W cooldown increased. W - TACTICAL SWEEP COOLDOWN 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds ⇒ 17/15.5/14/12.5/11 seconds

FIORA Passive mark damage increased. PASSIVE - DUELIST’S DANCE MARK DAMAGE 2.5% (+4.5% per 100 AD) ⇒ 3% (+5.5% per 100 AD)

JINX Base health increased. BASE STATS HEALTH 550 ⇒ 610

KAI'SA Q base damage per missile, maximum single-target damage, and maximum evolved single-target damage decreased. Q - ICATHIAN RAIN BASE DAMAGE PER MISSILE 45/61.25/77.5/93.75/110 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 MAX SINGLE-TARGET BASE DAMAGE 101.25/137.8125/174.375/210.9375/247.5 ⇒ 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 MAX EVOLVED SINGLE-TARGET BASE DAMAGE 168.75/229.6875/290.625/351.5625/412.5 ⇒ 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375

KATARINA R on-hit damage ratio now scales; damage per knife increased. R - DEATH LOTUS ON-HIT DAMAGE RATIO 25% ⇒ 25/30/35% DAMAGE PER KNIFE 15% bonus AD (+9.9% per 100% total AS) ⇒ 16% bonus AD (+12.8% per 100% total AS) NEWTOOLTIP CLARIFICATION Death Lotus’ tooltip now specifies it applies on-attack effects, in addition to on-hit effects.

URGOT W on-hit damage effectiveness increased. W - PURGE ON-HIT DAMAGE RATIO 50% ⇒ 75%

LEE SIN Q cooldown decreased. Q - SONIC WAVE COOLDOWN 11/10/9/8/7 seconds ⇒ 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

RENEKTON Q non-champion base healing decreased later; enhanced non-champion base healing decreased later. Q - CULL THE MEEK NON-CHAMPION BASE HEALING 3/4.5/6/7.5/9 ⇒ 3/4/5/6/7 ENHANCED NON-CHAMPION BASE HEALING 9/13.5/18/22.5/27 ⇒ 9/12/15/18/21

SAMIRA Passive bonus damage ratio decreased early and now scales. Q damage ratio decreased early and now scales. W duration decreased. E targeting adjusted; dash speed decreased. PASSIVE - DAREDEVIL IMPULSE BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 7.5% AD ⇒ 3.5%-10.5% AD (levels 1-18) Q - FLAIR DAMAGE RATIO 100% AD ⇒ 80/87.5/95/102.5/110% AD W - BLADE WHIRL DURATION 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds E - WILD RUSH REMOVEDALLY TARGETING Samira no longer dashes through allies NEWEYE ON THE TOWER Samira can now dash through enemy towers, but will target champions over towers DASH SPEED 2050 ⇒ 1600 R - INFERNO TRIGGER COOLDOWN 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

SKARNER Base health and health growth decreased. BASE STATS HEALTH 601 ⇒ 580 HEALTH GROWTH 90 ⇒ 85

SORAKA Q movement speed increased. W base heal increased. Q - STARCALL MOVEMENT SPEED BONUS 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% ⇒ 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% W - ASTRAL INFUSION BASE HEAL 90/125/160/195/230 ⇒ 100/135/170/205/240

TALON W cooldown now scales; bonus damage ratio increased. W - RAKE COOLDOWN 9 seconds ⇒ 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 40% AD ⇒ 55% AD

TRYNDAMERE Base damage increased. BASE STATS DAMAGE 69 ⇒ 72

VARUS W empowered bonus damage based on Q channel time increased. W - BLIGHTED QUIVER EMPOWERED Q BONUS DAMAGE Increased by 0-50% (based on channel time) ⇒ Increased by 0-80% (based on channel time) MAX MISSING HEALTH DAMAGE 9/12/15/18/21% (levels 1/4/7/10/13) ⇒ 10.8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2% (levels 1/4/7/10/13)

VEIGAR Q cost decreased. R cooldown decreased later. Q - BALEFUL STRIKE COST 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50 R - PRIMORDIAL BURST COOLDOWN 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 120/90/60 seconds



