TFT Patch Notes 10.10 Brings New Galactic Armory And Changes To Strong Tier 1 Champions

Teamfight Tactics has been supplement with a set of small changes with the latest TFT 10.10 patch notes before its mid-set update scheduled to take place on June 10. The TFT 10.10 patch notes bring a new Galactic Armory galaxy and a few other changes to the game’s system, traits, and champions. There are also some important bug fixes, as usual.
TFT patch notes 10.10
Here is a list of complete TFT patch notes with the latest update.
Systems
- Superdense Galaxy will now start granting a free Force of Nature after stage three carousel, which was at level five earlier.
- When players try to use Neeko’s Help on a unit without any copies left in the bag, they will get a message notifying them why it isn’t working.
- The chances of a random full item carousel has been reduced by a large amount, especially in earlier carousels.
- Item drops are now slightly more likely to appear in earlier PVE stages.
New Galaxy
- Galactic Armory: All players will start with the same two full items.
Updated Galaxy odds
- Normal Game – 30 percent of games
- Galactic Armory – 12.5 percent of games
- The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games
- Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games
- Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games
- Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games
- Trade Sector – 10 percent of games
- Treasure Trove – 10 percent of games
- Star Cluster – 7.5 percent of games
Traits
- Mech Pilot Attack Damage – 100 percent of Pilots’ Attack Damage to 80 + 45 percent of Pilots Attack Damage.
- Infiltrators will now jump irrespective of whether there is a target within their attack range at the beginning of a combat.
- Space Pirate (4) Item Drop Chance changed from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Champions
Tier 1 Champions
- Poppy Buckler Toss Damage: Changed from 100/175/250 to 100/150/200
- Poppy Buckler Toss Shield: Changed from 200/350/500 to 200/300/400
- Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage (per card): Changed from 200/300/550 to 200/300/450
- Xayah AD: Changed from 55 to 50
- Ziggs Total Mana: Changed from 45 to 40
Tier 2 Champions
- Yasuo Health: Changed from 600 to 700
- Yasuo Total Mana: Changed from 100 to 90
Tier 3 Champions
- Karma Attack Speed Bonus on Shield: Changed from 35 percent/50 percent/100 percent to 50 percent/75 percent/125 percent
- Syndra Unleashed Power Damage (per orb): Changed from 80/120/200 to 100/150/250
Tier 4 Champions
- Kayle Divine Ascent Waves Damage: Changed from 125/200/750 to 125/200/600
- Vel’Koz Spell Damage: Changed from 425/550/2000 to 450/600/2000
- WuKong Cyclone Targeting will now focus more on hitting the closest enemy that hasn’t been hit yet rather than a random one.
Items
- Chalice of Harmony Mana Restore: Changed from 10 to eight
- Deathblade Starting Stacks: Changed from zero to one
- Deathblade now shows the amount of Attack Damage that is gained rather than stacks
- Morello & Red Buff Damage Burn: Changed from 27 percent to 25 percent
Bug fixes
- Guardian angel does not strip certain combat enhancing effects anymore when it procs.
- Some of the PvE enemies will no longer contort into balls and float around when they beat you in a match.
- Xerath will fire a visual missile with a proper form when performing a critical auto-attack.
- Miss Fortune won't have her Larger Cone upgrade anymore when the player who owns her hasn’t yet gone for an upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where some players would come late to the first carousel.
- Detection of click and drag has been improved to make it easier to move items and characters around on the board.
- Equipped items will be visible again when you view your board from the carousel.
Mobile
- Improvements with the general drag and drop. Moving Champions and equipping items should feel better.
- The size and usability of the emote panel has been increased, which is especially useful for Silverwing players.
- Tutorial and Ranked game icon status colours have been fixed and will be displayed appropriately.
- Fixed issues that have been causing crashes between the ready check and loading screen.
- Fixed case sensitivity for Greek in the Loadouts search bar.
- The sounds of chat coming from the noisy neighbourhood PC players have been removed.
Image credits: Riot Games