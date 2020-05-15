TFT Patch Notes 10.10 Brings New Galactic Armory And Changes To Strong Tier 1 Champions

Teamfight Tactics has been supplement with a set of small changes with the latest TFT 10.10 patch notes before its mid-set update scheduled to take place on June 10. The TFT 10.10 patch notes bring a new Galactic Armory galaxy and a few other changes to the game’s system, traits, and champions. There are also some important bug fixes, as usual.

TFT patch notes 10.10

Here is a list of complete TFT patch notes with the latest update.

Systems

Superdense Galaxy will now start granting a free Force of Nature after stage three carousel, which was at level five earlier.

When players try to use Neeko’s Help on a unit without any copies left in the bag, they will get a message notifying them why it isn’t working.

The chances of a random full item carousel has been reduced by a large amount, especially in earlier carousels.

Item drops are now slightly more likely to appear in earlier PVE stages.

New Galaxy

Galactic Armory: All players will start with the same two full items.

Updated Galaxy odds

Normal Game – 30 percent of games

Galactic Armory – 12.5 percent of games

The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games

Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games

Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games

Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games

Trade Sector – 10 percent of games

Treasure Trove – 10 percent of games

Star Cluster – 7.5 percent of games

Traits

Mech Pilot Attack Damage – 100 percent of Pilots’ Attack Damage to 80 + 45 percent of Pilots Attack Damage.

Infiltrators will now jump irrespective of whether there is a target within their attack range at the beginning of a combat.

Space Pirate (4) Item Drop Chance changed from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Champions

Tier 1 Champions

Poppy Buckler Toss Damage: Changed from 100/175/250 to 100/150/200

Poppy Buckler Toss Shield: Changed from 200/350/500 to 200/300/400

Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage (per card): Changed from 200/300/550 to 200/300/450

Xayah AD: Changed from 55 to 50

Ziggs Total Mana: Changed from 45 to 40

Tier 2 Champions

Yasuo Health: Changed from 600 to 700

Yasuo Total Mana: Changed from 100 to 90

Tier 3 Champions

Karma Attack Speed Bonus on Shield: Changed from 35 percent/50 percent/100 percent to 50 percent/75 percent/125 percent

Syndra Unleashed Power Damage (per orb): Changed from 80/120/200 to 100/150/250

Tier 4 Champions

Kayle Divine Ascent Waves Damage: Changed from 125/200/750 to 125/200/600

Vel’Koz Spell Damage: Changed from 425/550/2000 to 450/600/2000

WuKong Cyclone Targeting will now focus more on hitting the closest enemy that hasn’t been hit yet rather than a random one.

Items

Chalice of Harmony Mana Restore: Changed from 10 to eight

Deathblade Starting Stacks: Changed from zero to one

Deathblade now shows the amount of Attack Damage that is gained rather than stacks

Morello & Red Buff Damage Burn: Changed from 27 percent to 25 percent

Bug fixes

Guardian angel does not strip certain combat enhancing effects anymore when it procs.

Some of the PvE enemies will no longer contort into balls and float around when they beat you in a match.

Xerath will fire a visual missile with a proper form when performing a critical auto-attack.

Miss Fortune won't have her Larger Cone upgrade anymore when the player who owns her hasn’t yet gone for an upgrade.

Fixed a bug where some players would come late to the first carousel.

Detection of click and drag has been improved to make it easier to move items and characters around on the board.

Equipped items will be visible again when you view your board from the carousel.

Mobile

Improvements with the general drag and drop. Moving Champions and equipping items should feel better.

The size and usability of the emote panel has been increased, which is especially useful for Silverwing players.

Tutorial and Ranked game icon status colours have been fixed and will be displayed appropriately.

Fixed issues that have been causing crashes between the ready check and loading screen.

Fixed case sensitivity for Greek in the Loadouts search bar.

The sounds of chat coming from the noisy neighbourhood PC players have been removed.

Image credits: Riot Games