The Last Of Us 2 Safe Combination Details To Unlock Collectibles And Ammo

Quick links:
The Last of Us 2 has recently debuted and along with come 14 Safe Codes, 2 Gates Combinations, and 1 locker code. The safes in the game always require a number code to be opened. Players need to loot the safe whenever found throughout the game as it contains collectibles, upgrade parts, supplements, weapons, ammo, and a number of other important things required to get through the game effectively. Check out all the Safe Codes required to open loot cases below -
Also read: Johan Renck to direct HBO pilot for adaptation of post-apocalypse game 'The Last Of Us'
Also read: The Last of Us 2 spoilers leaked; Naughty Dog decry it, says 'Experience will be worth it'
Image courtesy - Playstation YouTube
Safe codes in The Last of Us 2 will also allow players to open optional puzzles dotted throughout the adventure. Players can mostly find the safes off the beaten paths and though safe codes will be required to open the loot, players will also have to find a nearby clue in the environment to open them. The in-progress Safe Codes will allow players to reduce the time spent trying to unlock the safe.
Also read: Digital video game spending reaches record high amid COVID-19 lockdown: Report
Also read: 'The Last of Us 2' release date: Review, cross-gen support for PS5 & other details