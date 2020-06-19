The Last Of Us 2 Safe Combination Details To Unlock Collectibles And Ammo

The Last of Us 2 has recently debuted and along with come 14 Safe Codes, 2 Gates Combinations, and 1 locker code. The safes in the game always require a number code to be opened. Players need to loot the safe whenever found throughout the game as it contains collectibles, upgrade parts, supplements, weapons, ammo, and a number of other important things required to get through the game effectively. Check out all the Safe Codes required to open loot cases below -

Last of Us 2 Safe Codes

Chapter 4: Patrol (Jackson) – Safe Code: 07-20-13

Chapter 8: The Gate (Seattle Day I) – Code to Electric Quarantine Zone Gate: 0512

Chapter 9: Downtown (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code (Bank Vault): 60-23-06

Chapter 9: Downtown (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code (Madison Street): 04-51

Chapter 9: Downtown (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code (Courthouse Office): 86-07-22

Chapter 9: Downtown (Seattle Day I) – Code to “Fuck Fedra Gate”: 5345

Chapter 11: Capitol Hill (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code: 55-01-33

Chapter 13: The Tunnels (Seattle Day I) – Locker Room Code: 15243

Chapter 16: Hillcrest (Seattle Day II) – Safe Code: 30-82-65

Chapter 18: The Seraphites (Seattle Day II) – Safe Code (Apartment Building): 08-10-83

Chapter 18: The Seraphites (Seattle Day II) – Safe Code (Weston’s Pharmacy): 38-55-23

Chapter 21: The Flooded City (Seattle Day III) – Safe Code: 70-12-64

Chapter 25: On Foot (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code (MS Corporation Soft Drink Distribution Center): 17-38-07

Chapter 28: Hostile Territory (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code (Jasmine Bakery): 68-96-89

Chapter 31: The Coast (Seattle Day I) – Safe Code (Ship): 90-77-01

Chapter 33: The Shortcut (Seattle Day II) – Safe Code: 30-23-04

Chapter 34: The Descent (Seattle Day II) – Safe Code (Gym): 12-18-79

Safe codes in The Last of Us 2 will also allow players to open optional puzzles dotted throughout the adventure. Players can mostly find the safes off the beaten paths and though safe codes will be required to open the loot, players will also have to find a nearby clue in the environment to open them. The in-progress Safe Codes will allow players to reduce the time spent trying to unlock the safe.

