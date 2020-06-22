'The Last Of Us 2' SPOILERS: Does Ellie Die In The Action-adventure Game?

Naughty Dogs' The Last Of Us 2 has been gaining mixed reviews from fans and critics from the time the game has launched. The game has showcased some essential character developments and never-expected storyline twists which have made players go in awe of it. A dark game of the dark time is not merely a title as the second part has many brutal deaths and chilling moments.

There are several twists that you might have not seen coming, however, this is why the story has been an essential element for the gamers to enjoy this masterpiece. Many people belonging to the gaming community are asking "does Ellie die in The Last Of Us 2" and want to know what happens to her. If you are amongst these people, here is all we know. The content ahead contains The Last Of Us 2 spoilers and it might ruin the experience of the game.

Does Ellie die in The Last Of Us 2?

The question is, are we prepared for Ellie's death? Ellie has been an integral part of the game where players experience the life in a pandemic through her story. As we have all seen, Ellie in The Last Of Us 2 has been very close to Joel who has kept her safe and alive throughout the story. However, in the game, Joel gets killed in front of Ellie by Abby who is filled with rage and anger for her father's death.

Also Read | How many chapters are there in The Last Of Us 2? How long is it?

Image Source ~ Game Screenshot

While witnessing the death of a loved one, Ellie keeps shouting "I'll kill you. I'll kill you" while looking in Abby's eyes. This is the moment where players understand that the further story will revolve around Ellie's revenge over Joel's death. The game moves forward and we get the glimpse of how Ellie is doing after losing Joel. She is in a happy relationship with Dina and they have a daughter who's name is JJ, which could represent Joel and Jesse.

Also Read | Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last Of Us 2? Reason Revealed! SPOILERS

On the other hand, despite having a good life, Ellie in The Last Of Us 2 is shown suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Tommy visits her with Abby and Lev's location. Ellie believes that she can only find relief after she takes revenge over Joel's death and she set out on a voyage to find peace leaving behind her girlfriend and daughter. When she reaches Rattlers HQ, she understands that Abby has been imprisoned by the Rattlers and then she helps them escape. After that, Ellie and Abby have a huge fight with each other. Ellie who is filled with revenge, hatred and despair tries to kill Abby. In the process, she loses two of her fingers. However, while drowning Abby, a flashback of Joel comes to her mind and she leaves Abby to run away.

Also Read | How long is The Last Of Us 2 game? Know how long it takes to beat TLOU2

Ellie then returns home where there is no one but her and she plays the guitar without her 2 fingers. The flashback of Joel reappears where it is set on a night before Joel's death. In the flashback, Ellie says she will never forgive Joel for whatever he has done to her life. But, it seems she would have forgiven him if she would have gotten the chance. Amidst the fight with Abby, Ellie in The Last Of Us 2 realises that she is capable of forgiveness and if she can forgive Joel, she can also forgive Abby. This is how she ends up forgiving her and she moves on in her life. So, neither Ellie nor Abby is dead in the game.

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Ending Explained: Was The Game Not About Revenge After All?