The Last Of Us Remastered 1.11 Update For PS4 Brings In Surprisingly Fast Loading Time

The Last of Us 1.11 version has been released for the remastered version of the game. While the remastered edition of the game released over six years ago, it still has a strong fanbase which enjoys playing the game. The fame which the first game enjoyed was only reinstated furthermore after the lacklustre sequel which failed to garner unanimous praise like its predecessor. However, as the remastered version of the game has found its way to another update, here are a few new changes with The Last of Us 1.11.

The Last of us remastered walkthrough

Latest The Last of Us 2 update was seemingly designed to prepare the game for the next-gen PS5 consoles. However, the Last of Us PS4 version can also be seen reaping benefits of the new update. However, as of now, Naughty Dog game developer company has not released the official patch notes for the update. The new 1.11 update simply states that 'miscellaneous bug fixes' have been made to the game, but the reality is far away from what the developer has revealed.

The patch is 352 MB in size and players could only experience the changes in the game once they have received the update and installed it on to the game. While there is some secrecy surrounding what changes have been actually made for the new update, there have been a few players who got their hands on the update and found out that there were some drastic changes made to the load time of the game. It has been noted by players that the loading time of booting up a single game has tumbled down from 1 min 30 seconds to a mere 13 seconds, whereas, loading up a game already in progress took only 14 seconds to load as compared to the previous long wait of 2 minutes earlier.

While the update itself has reduced the loading timings, a conversation around why Naughty Dog released a patch with faster loading times only when the next-gen consoles are nearing launch dates. Whereas, the silence surrounding the new update for PS4 has also raised some eyebrows. Both the Last of Us games are expected to be re-launched for the next-gen PS% consoles.

If this is the case, why were they so damn long before sometimes? — WeirdScienceX (@WeirdScienceX) October 24, 2020

