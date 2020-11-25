The Outer Worlds PC Requirements: Ready For A Space Adventure?

The Outer Worlds is a first-person RPG style game set at the edge of the solar system. The game was released in October of 2019 initially on Xbox One, Playstation, and Windows; later, in June 2020, a Nintendo Switch version was also released. The Outer Worlds was developed by Obsidian, the same developer behind Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic. The influence of these two games can be seen clearly in The Outer World’s in-game mechanics and combat system.

The graphics and design elements are pleasing to the eye; after all, it is a futuristic space exploration game. Players will find a lot of cool ray guns, lots of dark humor similar to fallout, and many weird characters, which can be recruited as part of your crew. There is a limit of six crew members aboard the Unreliable, a ship used to hop around the different planets, and players can only take two members along for missions. The game uses Unreal Engine 4 to handle all the work; this engine is also used in various triple-A titles like Final Fantasy VII, Gears 5, and Borderlands 3.

The Outer Worlds Requirements for PC: Minimum Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i3-3225 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

RAM:4 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7850

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Graphics Memory: 1GB

Space Required: 40 GB

The AMD Phenom II X6 1100T was a CPU released back in 2010. The Nvidia GTX 650 Ti is a decent but old card good enough to play the game at 720 p, low setting with TAA turned off. It is possible to play this title on Windows 7, but it must be the 64-bit version. Besides, all modern games nowadays require 64-bit OS, and the latest version is recommended for maximum stability. Software updates are first available on the latest version, and most games are optimized for Windows 10 but still works well on Windows 7.

The Outer Worlds PC Requirements: Recommended Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 470

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Graphics Memory: 6 GB

The Outer Worlds size comes in about 40 GB, which is not much compared to other modern games that easily cross the 100 GB mark. Both the CPUs mentioned here offer excellent performance. This game has a wide range in terms of hardware compatibility, so if your PC falls anywhere in between these requirements, you can go ahead and buy it.

