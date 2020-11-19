Will Demon's Souls Remake Be On PC? Here's More About This Action Role-playing Game

Sony has managed to make it to the headlines for their popular game, Demon’s Souls. The game has been the talk of the community as they want to know about its release. With the launch of PS5, players are trying to ask questions about some of their already released games like Demon’s Souls. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more to know about Demon’s Souls.

Will Demon's Souls be on PC?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to Sony's Demon's Souls remake. They want to know the answer to questions like will Demon's Souls remake be on PC and when is Demon's Souls remake being released for PC. The answer to these questions can be found by looking at the announcements made by Sony regarding the release of this game. But to you out, we too have listed all the information new have that might answer your questions including will Demon's Souls remake to be on PC and when is Deamon's Souls remake being released for PC

Sony has managed to build a lot of anticipation around its game, Demon’s Souls. The players have been wondering if this PS exclusive game will be released for PC players too. Expecting a PC version of Demon’s Souls is totally understood after Sony release HorozonZero Dawn for steam players in 2020. Seeing the 2017 PS exclusive, Horizon to be released for PC certainly proves that Demon’s Souls. Sony to have confirmed that they will release Deampn’s Souls PC later. They will first release Demon’s Souls for next generations console, PS5. Thus waiting in for the makers to announce anything related to Demon’s Souls PC is the best option available for all the players.

More about Sony's Next-generation consoles

The next generation of play is lighting up around the globe. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/hqP6FxI3OH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 11, 2020

The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from the free PS Plus games November 2020, makers have even released 20 free games for all PS5 owners. Here are the games available in the PS Plus Collection.

From Worldwide Studios:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

