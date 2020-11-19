Black Ops Cold War Players Are Unable To Join Party 3: Here's How To Fix This Issue

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been facing some issues and are hence trying to find out answers to Black Ops Cold War unable to join party 3 in Cold War. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to COD Cold War. Read more to know about the Black Ops Cold War unable to join party 3 issue faced by fans.

Black Ops Cold War unable to join party 3 issue

Recently the players have been talking about Black Ops Cold War unable to join party 3 issue. This is begin faced by a huge number of COD Cold War players. A considerable number of posts have also surfaced on social media where the players have spoken about unable to join party 3 in Cold War. This seems like a small error and the makers might just fix this in an upcoming COD update. But we still have some tips and trick to try and fix your Black Ops Cold War unable to join party 3 issue. You can try using the following methods in order to fix your part and lobby connection issue. Read more to know about the Black Ops Cold War unable to join party 3 issue faced by fans.

Restart The System: Try and restart your entire system. This might just fix your issue.

Deleting From The Friend List: Try and delete that particular friend from your friend list. And add him again.

Check The Settings: Check if any matchmaking setting is correct. If anything seems different, just reset the entire system to default settings.

Avoid Backward Compatibility: Till this issue is officially fixed, next-generation players should avoid entering parties with previous-gen console players. The same applies to previous generation console players too.

More about Cold War

The Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 and the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

