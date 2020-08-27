What Are Foraged Items In Fortnite? Where Are They Located? Details

Fortnite season 3 has finally ended and now the new season is bringing Marvel characters in the survival game. While players are currently waiting for the downtime to end, the Fortnite Season 4 is expected to present a newer look compared to the flooded map of Season 3. As the new update rolls out, many players are brushing up their knowledge about the game and all the places where they can find foraged items. New players who are directly joining the game from Season 4 are trying to understand what are Foraged items in Fortnite and where are they located. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What are Foraged items in Fortnite?

Foraged items in Fortnite are quite interesting and the games' unique way to present an interface to boost one's health and shield. There are numerous locations and places in the Fortnite Map where you can go and spot these items. At first, foraged items were not collectable but now a player can collect and keep it in their inventory for later use which comes as a huge benefit for the players in the game.

Also Read | When Will You Get The Tart Tycoon Skin? Learn How To Get The Skin In #FreeFornite Cup

Where are the Foraged items located in Fortnite?

If you need to gain health or shields from foraged items, you need to know where to find them. Apart from this, it has been noted that forged items also come in many weekly challenges in Fortnite and so you can simply complete the missions by going to these locations. Below is the list of foraged items and where you can find them in the Fortnite Map.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks: Groot going to be a Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Season 4

Noms Boxes (contains all Fortnite foraged items such as Apples, Bananas, Peppers, Mushrooms, Corns, Slurpshrooms and more) E1 - The Yacht B3/B4 - Sweaty Sands D3 - Pleasant Park F3 - The Orchard F4 - Frenzy Farm B5 - Holly Hedges B6/B7 - The Fortilla D7 - Rickety Rig F7 - Misty Meadows G7 - Catty Corner G6 - Retail Row



Also Read | Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Season 4 Map May Have A Thor Location

Fortnite Apples F3 - Fortnite Orchard E5 - South of The Authority

Cabbages E1 - The Yacht C1/D1 - Homely Hills D3 - Pleasant Park F3 - The Orchard F4 - Frenzy Farm B5 - Holly Hedges B6/B7 - The Fortilla D7 - Rickety Rig G6 - Retail Row

Coconuts B3/C3 - Sweaty Sands

Corn C1 - Homely Hills F4 - Frenzy Farm D7 - Rickety Rig



Also Read | Apple says Epic Games maker requested for a special deal; Epic CEO counters accusation