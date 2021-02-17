Fortnite Update 15.40 Brings Cerberus Glider And A New Short Nite Event; Know Details

Epic Games has rolled out a new Fortnite update 15.40 with exciting changes and it also brought back the Flintlock Pistol, adds some fan favourite LTMs, and brings more Exotic weapons. Also, the new update adds a new glider in the game called the Cerberus Glider. There is also a lot of hype about something called Short Nite. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about.

Fortnite update 15.40 Cerberus Glider details

While many players excited about the new skins and variants include Sica, Xander and Britestorm Bomber, many are actually eager to use the new Cerberus Glider. The brand new Legendary Glider is part of the Vanquisher Set, which also includes the Sica skin and the Arena's Blessing Harvesting Tool.

More about the Short Nite event in Fortnite

The developers of Fortnite recently revealed that the Short Nite event will be kicking off at 7 pm GMT on February 20. The Short Nite event is going to be a film festival that takes place in Party Royale. Players will be able to be the part of the event on February 21 as well. The official statement by Epic says: "This week, Fortnite is re-creating your favorite film festival – virtually. 'Short Nite' on the Big Screen in Party Royale will feature 12 acclaimed animated short films for players and their friends to enjoy."

Fortnite leaks reveal Weekly challenges

A popular Fortnite leaker called HYPEX recently predicted the upcoming Fortnite Weekly Challenges from Week 13 to Week 15. The Fortnite Week 13 challenge starts on February 18. And, below is all you need to know about HYPEX's predictions -

Fortnite Week 13 challenges

• Scan a server at a Surface Hub (1)

• Throw fruit at Hunter's Haven (3)

• Damage opponents at Hunter's Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (300)

• Pistol Damage (300)

• Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (1)

• Enter the Zero Point (1)

• Destroy Crystal Trees (5)

Fortnite Week 14 challenges

• Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

• Harvest Fruit and Vegetables (8)

• Earn Bars to Hire Characters (150)

• Visit Different Restaurant Kitchens (2)

• Drive Car from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

• Drop Car off at Gas Station/Garage (1)

• Drive Car from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Fortnite Week 15 challenges

• Distance Travelled Through Sand (500)

• Spend 5 Seconds within 20 metres of enemies while sand tunnelling (5)

• Spend Bars (500)

• Purchase Items from a Character (1)

• Upgrade a weapon (1)

• Get intel from a character (1)

• Hire a character (1)

Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

Battle royale bug fixes:

Fixed issue: Total gold bars showing up as 0 in a match

Fixed issue: Purple coins disappearing without collecting the XP when you drive through them

Fixed issue: Matchmaking doesn't start if Unreadied player leaves early.

Creative mode bug fixes

Fixed issue: Phone booths not respecting island settings when changing outfits

Save the World bug fixes

Fixed issue: Mythic Lead Survivor portrait only appearing as a silhouette

Fixed issue: Locating a Durr Burger not counting towards the "Locating Burger Break" Ventures quest

