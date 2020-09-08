How To Get Red She Hulk In Fortnite Season 4? Steps To Complete Jennifer Walter Challenges

Since the arrival of this Marvel-themed season in Fortnite, Marvel's heroes are getting their own challenges. This Season 4 has a lot of additions from the Marvel universe with more of the upcoming skins and abilities of the Heroes. Read below to know how to get Red She Hulk in Fortnite Season 4?

How to get red she Hulk in Fortnite Season 4?

As with all other awakening challenges for other heroes, players need to finish a few challenges for this one as well.

Challenge 1

Visit Jennifer Walter's office as Jennifer Walters. Jennifer Walters' office is located on the west side of Retail Row. You can recognize it from the sign outside reading "Law Offices of Jennifer Walters PLLC."

Challenge 2

Eliminate Doctor Doom's henchmen as Jennifer Walters. Defeating three henchmen at Doom's Domain will be enough for this challenge. Doom's Domain is located inside the coordinates D3 and D2, north of Salty Springs, northeast of Sweaty Sands, northwest of Frenzy Farm and southwest of Craggy Cliffs.

Challenge 3: Emote after smashing a vase as Jennifer Walters.

The easiest vase to find is the one at Cape Cod. Cape Cod is located in the southern region of the Fortnite map. You can see a large blue-ish vase to smash. It's near the centre of the island. Look for the yellow umbrella and the vase should be easily visible. Smash the vase with your harvesting tool of choice and open your emote wheel.

All the regular emotes get temporarily removed, and replaced with She-Hulk's Gamma Overload emote. Now you will have access to that emote anytime you play with the Jennifer Walters skin equipped on your character. Using the emote will turn your character into She Hulk & also turn you back.

How to Unlock the Red She Hulk in Fortnite Season 4?

Unlocking the Red She Hulk in Fortnite is simple but requires players to have the Jennifer Walters skin already. Check out the steps to obtain the Red She-Hulk skin:

Get the Battle Pass and unlock Jennifer Walters skin by levelling up your Battle Pass to level 22, then level it up further to level 29 to get your Jennifer Walters' Awakening Challenges. Once you finish all the Jennifer Walters' Awakening Challenges with her skin equipped, it will unlock the Gamma Overload emote. Perform this emote as Jennifer Walters to transform her into She-Hulk. Now the next step is to complete a total of 10 challenges from Week 1 and 2, which will unlock the Crimson Jennifer Walters skin. Perform the Gamma Overload emote as Crimson Jennifer Walters to unlock Red She-Hulk.

Image Credits: Epic Games | Promo Image Credits: Epic Games