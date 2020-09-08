How To Change Capital In Crusader Kings 3? Follow Guide To Change Capital In CK3

Crusader Kings 3 is the sequel to the most popular strategy games franchise in the world, developed by Paradox Development studio. The game is set in the middle ages where the players are heirs to thrones and they need to conquer new lands and build the biggest empire. Crusader kings series has been thoroughly enjoyed by the fans and has made them invest massive amounts of hours in building their empire. The game is so detailed with the decisions and choices that are to be made, the player has to think twice before making any decision in the game. Capitals are the most important parts of the country, and as well as Crusader Kings 3. If a country loses its capital then it's doomed to fall. A capital remaining safe is essential in both real life and Crusader Kings 3. The player can change the location of the capital in the game when they see fit, as protecting the security of the capital is crucial.

How to change capital in Crusader Kings 3?

The capital is the most significant location in the country, it houses the ruler of the region and also is where the courthouse resides too. Once you've engaged and won a war, a set of new lands will be available for the player that they have conquered, these lands can be used to then switch the capital of the region too. Follow these steps to change capital in Crusader Kings 3:

Choose the part of the land where the capital needs to be moved

Click the "Move Realm Captial here" button

A pop should open up to confirm this action, click on the 'move' option then.

Things to be considered before moving the capital

Even though it is extremely easy to change the area where the capital is located, a few things are to be considered before making this decision to ensure smooth movement. The security of the capital is most essential, therefore it should always be surrounded by land owned by the player to avoid infiltration. It is beneficial to target big cities for capitals as it is one of the biggest sources of revenue in the game, taxes are received through the capital and bigger structures can be constructed there too. The capital's defences should be fortified with a fortress so enemies will be ambushed when trying to capture the capital.

Promo image source: Steam.com