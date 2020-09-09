Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 Remastered: School Secret Tape Location And More

Playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2's remastered version on the latest gen consoles is known to give a realistic feel, garnering widespread acclaim from gamers. The players can skate around and do various tricks in the various playgrounds provided by the game to explore. These playgrounds also have specific challenges that lead to the 100% completion of the game, which unlocks all the mods and cheats for the game.

Gamers of the old generation and the new ones have poured hours in the game trying to beat their old high scores and the race is on. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 also has a lot of secrets and mysteries tucked into the game for the players to discover and keep the game intriguing. One of these mysteries can be found on the School level, which is the secret tape collectible.

How to find School Secret Tape?

Finding the School Secret Tape can be confusing for players. The tricky part isn't locating the School secret tape, but trying to skate and reach that location is where the challenge lies. Follow the steps below to reach the School Secret tape:

Get on top of the gymnasium in the school level, it will be the first building on the right when the player starts the level

Use the access ramp on the top to get on the roof of the gymnasium

Get on the rail that goes on till the next building, do not use the flat rail near the wall on the edge

Grind the rail and drop on the green shade below

When on the green shade, skate towards the floating tape and jump to collect it mid-air

The player can cross the School level secret tape after following these steps.

Other Secret Tapes locations in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

Warehouse: Find the secret tape in the 'secret room'

Mall: Ramp off a broken car and grind on the light rail, jump off that to collect the secret tape of this level

Downtown: Get on the roof and head to the ramp with the spray-painted arrow. Jump off that and collect the secret tape for Downtown.

Downhill Jam: Use the quarter pipe on the bridge to get to the ramp, and jump off it to collect the secret tape near the rails

Streets: The Tape is on top of the gazebo in the main plaza

Hangar: Outside the door beneath the Neosoft sign, the secret tape can be found on the quarter pipe

Venice Beach: The secret tape can be spotted on top of the wire at the start of the level

Philadelphia: Grind on top of the wire next to the curvy plant to find the secret tape for this level

