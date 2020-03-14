The Debate
Top PUBG Mobile Playing Countries; Know Which Country Plays PUBG Mobile The Most

Gaming

Top PUBG mobile playing countries have been listed down. Find out if your country comes in the top five list of the country with most plays. Read more.

top pubg mobile playing countries

Pubg mobile is amongst the most popular mobile games in the entire world. Numerous players follow this game with devotion and play for hours in a day. This survival game has won many hearts with its engaging interface and interesting format. The recent 0.17.0 PUBG mobile update has brought many interesting changes into the game bringing 'Death Replay,' 'Hardcore mode,' and more. For avid PUBG mobile gamers, it is a dream to reach the Conqueror level. Have you ever wondered which are the top PUBG mobile playing countries across the world? Here is a list of top countries that have the most PUBG players. 

Also Read | How to reach Conqueror in PUBG? Learn how to get to the TOP 500 list

List of Top PUBG mobile playing countries

According to the 2017 data from a renowned sports portal, DOTA 2 was the only competitor that gave tough competition to PUBG in the list. However, by 2019, PUBG mobile surpassed DOTA 2. The answer to which country plays PUBG mobile the most was China, with most of the players for the game in 2017 from there, followed by India, Japan, USA, and Russia. However, after the ban on PUBG mobile by the Chinese government, India has taken over the place by being on the top.

Which country plays PUBG mobile the most?

  1. India
  2. USA
  3. Japan
  4. South Korea
  5. Russia

However, a conclusive stats of top countries as per the player count also includes PC players. According to the data from a sports portal, China ranks at first with 24% of players, India 19%, and the USA with 12%. This data is calculated including both PUBG mobile and PC players.

Which country plays PUBG the most overall?

  1. China
  2. India
  3. USA

Also Read | How to change name in PUBG? - A simple step-by-step guide for you

PUBG is currently giving rewards to the players for any amount of UC purchases made in the app. The UC points can be used to buy outfits or characters in the game. 

Also Read | PUBG clan names for all 'Pro Assassins'; Here is a list of all cool names you need

Also Read | What is Hardcore mode in PUBG mobile? Read here to get answers about HARDEST Arcade Mode

