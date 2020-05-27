Unable To Verify Ownership In Minecraft Dungeons: What Is The Bug And Possible Fix?

Mojang's latest Minecraft game, Minecraft Dungeons, is the newest action role-playing game with a spin on the blocky hit franchise. It takes a more adventurous approach to offer a combat-focused experience to users, rather than limiting the game to just building and farming. Minecraft Dungeons was released on May 26 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. However, the game is faced with an issue where several users are observing that their ownership of the latest game hasn’t been established.

Unable to verify ownership in Minecraft Dungeons

The bug has been essentially denying users access into the game after purchasing the title from the Microsoft Store. Game owners are hit with an error message “Unable to verify ownership" every time they try to launch the game. The issue has been rampant primarily on Windows, however, certain sources claim that the error was also seen on other platforms.

Xbox One users have also reportedly faced issues with Minecraft Dungeons on their Xbox Live account. They have been receiving an error "Sorry, you don't appear to own Minecraft Dungeons on this account" as part of the in-game notice. It also asks users to make sure that they are signed in to the correct Xbox Live account and restart the game.

Mojang has acknowledged the bug via its Twitter handle stating that the issues around the error message on Windows are still ongoing for a number of players due to an outage. The company also assured users that it will keep them posted with more updates. The developers soon followed up with another tweet as they continue to work on a fix.

The team is working on resolving the “Unable to Verify Game Ownership” error on Minecraft Dungeons on Windows. If you’ve purchased the game, we thank you for your patience as we work on a fix. — Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) May 26, 2020

Minecraft Dungeons ownership not established - Possible fix

The bug has affected the Microsoft Store version of the game, however, the Mojang Store version seems to be working just fine. A number of users have been reporting that the issue can be fixed by continually hitting the 'Retry' button or restarting the PC upon verification failure, suggesting it could be a result of server overload. However, it isn't clear if this actually resolves the issue as it's an error from the developer's end. And while the bug has been causing trouble for all the eager Minecraft Dungeons buyers, it is hopefully just a minor hurdle which should be fixed relatively soon.

Minecraft Dungeons can be purchased digitally for Windows (PC), Nintendo Switch, PS4 Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. The Edition of the game is priced at $19.99, whereas the Hero Edition is available for $29.99.

Image credits: Minecraft