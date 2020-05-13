Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan reminisces about playing PlayStation on a private jet

The latest episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance shed some light on Michael Jordan's immense love for his family, especially his late father. It went on to show that while Michael Jordan was a fierce competitor, on and off the basketball court. In some ways, that competitive attitude has seeped into his personal life as well as the Chicago Bulls legend played father to his three kids with first wife Juanita Vanoy - Marcus Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan and Jasmine Jordan. One of Michael Jordan kids, Marcus Jordan, recently recalled an incident that occurred in his childhood while he was travelling across the country with his father.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Michael Jordan's second-oldest son Marcus Jordan opened up on what it was like growing up as the son of a superstar. Marcus Jordan was quoted as saying, "I grew up playing PlayStation on a private jet." Marcus also added that he didn't fly on commercial flights until his junior year of high school. Talking about all the attention that Michael Jordan kids attracted, Marcus Jordan added, "So, in the eighth grade, I was playing in middle school and I was number one in the state. Everybody was coming to our games and we were getting bigger crowds than usual, and so that's when it really started settling in for me."

Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan is currently 27 years old. She is a Syracuse University graduate and is currently working with the Jordan brand. Jeffrey Jordan works in digital innovation with the Jordan brand while Jasmine works as the middlewoman between the brand and the athletes signed with it.

