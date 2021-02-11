Valheim Dragon Egg Guide: Learn What Is A Dragon Egg Used For In Valheim

Valheim is the game that sincerely tests the metal of the players. This game makes the players set foot on a bold Viking Journey, where they need to, create, fight, and endure. Valheim is accessible on steam and up to 10 players can play this investigation/endurance game together. There are different exercises in Valheim that players can participate in. Many want to learn what is a Dragon Egg used for in Valheim.

What is a Dragon Egg used for in Valheim?

A Dragon Egg is one of the items found in the Mountain Biomes. This biome is filled with Dragons and their nests, where they might find a Dragon Egg. There are three types of eggs, Red and Purple, Scaled and Glittering. These Dragon Eggs have absolutely no use in crafting as they cant be turned into a weapon, tool, or building. They are also very heavy and tedious to carry around, but it can be beneficial to have a Dragon Egg. Check out the Valheim Dragon Egg Guide to learn the use of these eggs:

Valheim Dragon Egg Guide

There are secret bosses in Valheim that need to be summoned in order to fight them. In total there are 4 hidden bosses and the player needs to place the correct objects on the altar in the right biome in order to summon them. The 4 hidden bosses are Eikthyr, The Elder, Bonemass, and Moder. Moder is the boss of the Mountain Biome and the players need to find this Altar and lay 3 eggs on it in order to summon this flying beast. As the dragon eggs are extremely heavy, the players will either have to make several trips to get the eggs to the altar or call their friends to help them carry all 3 at once.

Fighting Moder

Moder is a flying menace, defeating this boss won’t be an easy task. Moder attacks the players in two ways, from the air and grounded attacks. From the air, the Dragon will shoot projectiles that will freeze on its way to the player inflicting a great deal of damage. The grounded attack of Moder is frost breath, which will slow the player down for 15 seconds, leaving them open for attacks. The best way to fight this secret boss is to have allies around, one of the players can distract the dragon and the others can attack from behind. It is also advisable for the players to craft the strongest weapons and sturdiest armor for this fight.

